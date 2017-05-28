Digest: Locals well represented in annual Major League Lacrosse college draft

Six Towson players were selected in the Major League Lacrosse college draft Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.: midfielder and Hereford graduate Jack Adams (Charlotte Hounds, second round, 15th overall); attackman and Westminter graduate Ryan Drenner (Florida Launch, fourth round, 28th overall); attackman and Hereford graduate Joe Seider (Ohio Machine, fourth round, 32nd overall); long-stick midfielder and Calvert Hall graduate Tyler Mayes (Charlotte, fifth round, 42nd overall); midfielder and Arundel graduate Tyler Young (Charlotte, seventh round, 60th overall); and midfielder and Boys' Latin graduate Mike Lynch (Florida, eighth round, 64th overall).

Senior Tewaaraton Award finalist Matt Rambo was selected by Charlotte with the third overall pick to lead a group of five Maryland players chosen. Joining Rambo were defenseman Tim Muller (Florida, second round, 10th overall); attackman and Boys' Latin graduate Colin Heacock (Chesapeake Bayhawks, second round, 11th overall); and short-stick midfielders Isaiah Davis-Allen (Bayhawks, second round, 16th overall) and Nick Manis (Bayhawks, eighth round, 66th overall).

Four Loyola Maryland players were selected. Midfielders Brian Sherlock (third round, 24th overall) and Graham Savio (10th round, 87th overall) will join Charlotte, while midfielder Romar Dennis (fourth round, 34th overall) was picked by the Denver Outlaws and defenseman Jack Carrigan (10th round, 90th overall) by the New York Lizards.

Caption The Orioles’ losing streak reached seven games, their longest since 2011, with an 8-4 loss to the Houston Astros, who scored six runs in the second inning to escape a 3-0 hole. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) The Orioles’ losing streak reached seven games, their longest since 2011, with an 8-4 loss to the Houston Astros, who scored six runs in the second inning to escape a 3-0 hole. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video) Caption Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about being swept by the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about being swept by the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

Florida took Brown attackman Dylan Molloy with the first overall pick. Denver attackman and former Terp Connor Cannizzaro went fifth overall to Ohio.

Bayhawks: In addition to Heacock, Davis-Allen and Manis, Chesapeake selected Villanova attackman-midfielder-faceoff specialist Jake Froccaro seventh overall. The Bayhawks picked Hofstra attackman Josh Byrne (third round, 19th overall); Penn State attackman Nick Aponte (fourth round, 30th overall); Syracuse midfielder Ben Williams (fifth round, 38th overall); Navy defenseman Chris Fennell (sixth round, 46th overall); North Carolina midfielder and Calvert Hall graduate Stephen Kelly (sixth round, 48th overall); Bryant defenseman Kyle Mummau (seventh round, 57th overall); North Carolina midfielder and Severn graduate Ben Bedard (ninth round, 75th overall); and Virginia attackman Joe French (10th round, 84th overall).

College baseball

UMBC secures title, NCAA berth with walk-off walk

Junior catcher Zack Bright drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift UMBC to a 2-1 victory over Maine (25-29) in the America East Conference baseball championship game at Lowell, Mass. The Retrievers (23-23) earned the America East's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 14 league seasons. UMBC's appearance in the NCAA tournament will be their third in 31 years of NCAA Division I competition. The other two were in 1992 (East Coast Conference, at-large bid) and 2001 (Northeast Conference title). The tournament begins Friday, and the selection show is today at noon on ESPN2.

More: Fourth-seeded Maryland's late comeback fell short in a 6-5 defeat to seventh-seeded Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament semifinals in Bloomington, Ind. The Terps (37-21) trailed 6-0 after two innings before coming back to make it 6-5 in the eighth. Maryland had the bases loaded with nobody out in that inning but could not bring the tying run across. The Wildcats (27-29) advanced to the championship game for the first time since 1984, but lost, 13-4, to Iowa as the Hawkeyes (37-20) earned the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Terps await their NCAA tournament fate today.

Et cetera

Brigade hold off Gladiators with goal-line stand, 63-60

The Baltimore Brigade (2-4) earned their first win in Royal Farms Arena with a 63-60 victory over the Cleveland Gladiators (1-6) on Saturday night. A back-and-forth final quarter that featured six lead changes ended on a goal-line stand by the Brigade, sealing the win. Baltimore outscored Cleveland 29-21 in the fourth quarter despite the Gladiators holding the ball for 11:03 of the quarter's 15 minutes. Wide receiver Kendal Thompkins returned a kickoff 54 yards for a touchdown with 0:39 remaining in the game to give the Brigade a 63-60 lead. On the following possession, Baltimore held Cleveland out of the end zone despite two attempts from within the 5-yard line with less than 10 seconds remaining. Shane Carden completed 21 of 30 passes for 272 yards and seven total touchdowns (six passing) to lead the Brigade.