Digest: Maryland women's lacrosse sweeps weekly Big Ten awards

Three Terps swept the conference's weekly awards. Junior attacker Caroline Steele (Severn) was named Offensive Player of the Week, senior defender Nadine Hadnagy was selected as Defensive Player of the Week and midfielder Lizzie Colson earned Freshman of the Week honors after leading No. 1 Maryland am to a win over Northwestern and the Big Ten regular season title.

Baltimore County to honor state championship teams

Catonsville High School's girls, New Town's girls and Perry Hall's boys state championship basketball teams will be honored today at 1 p.m. by Baltimore County at Courthouse Gardens in Towson.

Lacrosse camps: Boys' Latin is offering three youth lacrosse camps over the summer. Quint Kessenich's Goalie Camp, which is for boys and girls ages 9 through 18, will take place form June 4-7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day. The Ten-Star Camp for middle school boys ages 10 through 14 is scheduled for June 12-16 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each day. A Beginners Camp for boys ages 5 through 10 with limited lacrosse experience is set for June 11-15 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day. Contact Bob Shriver, 410-804-6206, or Steve Dubin at Boys' Latin, 410-377-5192.

Wrestling rules change: The U.S. National High School Athletic Association has approved two-piece uniforms for wrestling in hopes of increasing participation in the ancient sport. Starting in 2017-18, prep wrestlers can wear either a traditional singlet or a uniform featuring tight compression shorts and a shirt. The singlet can often be an unflattering uniform — especially for wrestlers in higher weight classes — and the association says experimental use of a two-piece uniform was met with positive reviews. The international wrestling federation has previously explored the idea of two-piece uniforms in the Greco-Roman discipline for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Shuckers still have shot at making CBA playoffs berth

The Central Basketball Association playoff scenarios were unveiled, and the Baltimore Shuckers (3-5) will earn a postseason berth with a Mississippi loss to Bowling Green on Saturday and an Illinois loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday and an Illinois loss to Bowling Green on Sunday and by winning the point-differential tie-breaker with Mississippi and/or Illinois. They will be eliminated with one win this weekend by either Mississippi or Illinois. This year's single-game elimination postseason tournament will feature the top four teams, and will be held at May 13-14 at Schlarman Academy in Danville, Ill.

BOXING: Baltimore Boxing will host a show May 12 at Michael's Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie, Nick Kisner (Old Mill) will be featured in the main event, a 10-round cruiserweight bout. Kisner (19-3-1) will put his NABA title on the line against Alex Guerrero (12-1-1) of Salisbury. Boxing great Vinny Paz, the subject of critically acclaimed Bleed for This, is attending as a special guest of Baltimore Boxing Promotions and will be available to greet VIP ticket holders. Tickets, from $50, are on sale at Baltimoreboxing.com or by calling 410-375-9175.

Sailing: The largest national sailboat racing circuit in the United States, the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta series, will return to Annapolis on May 5-7. The annual event is organized by Sailing World and hosted by Annapolis Yacht Club. Hundreds of local and visiting sailors in more than a dozen classes of sailboats will compete for individual trophies and the top prize — an invitation to race in the Helly Hansen NOOD Caribbean Championship Regatta in the British Virgin Islands in October. The annual three-day event in Annapolis features one-design racing, in which teams compete in races against identical boats. For information on the NOOD regatta, visit sailingworld.com/nood-regattas.

