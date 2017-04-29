Digest: No. 1 Orange upset by N. Carolina in ACC men's tournament

No. 20 North Carolina (7-7) went on a 6-0 run in the first half and led the rest of the way in a 16-15 upset over No. 1 Syracuse (11-2) in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal at Duke. Luke Goldstock scored the eventual game-winner for a 16-13 lead with 5:21 to go. The Orange scored twice over the final four minutes. Brendan Bomberry had the last goal with 27 seconds left.

NATION WOMEN: Julia Feiss (Bryn Mawr) scored four goals and No. 16 Denver (13-3, 7-2 Big East) won 17-0 over visiting Cincinnati (6-11, 2-7). Maddy Stevenson and Kendall Mulvaney made one save each in the shutout for the Pioneers, who will next play in the Big East tournament. ... Molly Hendrick scored five goals in the first half to help No 3 North Carolina (15-2) win 17-14 over Boston College (13-6) in an Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal at Richmond. The Tar Heels will make their third consecutive trip to the conference finals. ... Michaela Michael and Drew Jackson scored four goals each to help No. 6 Southern California (15-3) win 18-7 over visiting San Diego State (10-8) in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation semifinal. The Trojans advance to Sunday's championship. ... Sisters Kylie and Taryn Ohlmiller combined to score 11 goals to help No. 4 Stony Brook (15-1) win 19-4 over host Hofstra (8-8). ... Miranda Stinson matched the school record with five goals, including three in the game's final 7:45, to lift No. 8 Colorado (16-2) to a 14-13 victory over Stanford (12-6) in a MPSF semifinal at USC.

STATE WOMEN: Jannel Daufenbach scored four goals in a losing effort as visiting Mount St. Mary's (4-10, 3-3 Northeast Conference) lost 19-14 to Bryant (10-4, 6-0). The Bulldogs used two 4-0 runs in the first half to pull away.

Honors: Salisbury senior captain Nathan Blondino was named Capital Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Blondino was joined on the CAC first team by Sea Gulls Brendan Bromwell, Carson Kalama, Aaron Leeds, Will Nowesnick, Andrew Ternahan and Kyle Tucker.

Et Cetera

Mount's Yanucil capturesjavelin at Penn Relays

Mount St. Mary's senior Kelly Yanucil won the javelin at the Penn Relays for the second consecutive year. Yanucil broke her own school record with a winning throw of 169 feet, 9 inches to become just the sixth woman in meet history to repeat as collegiate champion.

College baseball: No. 12 Salisbury had its seven-game win streak snapped in a 3-2 loss to Drew, which scored two runs in the bottom half of the ninth inning. ... Due to inclement weather, Maryland's game with Indiana was suspended with nobody out in the bottom of the third inning tied 0-0. The teams will resume Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and game two of the series following the completion of the first game.

— From Sun staff and news services