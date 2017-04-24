Digest: Towson women secure No. 2 seed in CAA lacrosse tournament

Kaitlyn Montalbano, Natalie Sulmonte and Carly Tellekamp each scored three goals and the No. 20 Towson women's lacrosse team (11-5, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) earned a 14-7 win over visiting Drexel (7-8, 2-3) on Sunday to clinch a spot and the No. 2 seed in the CAA tournament. After the Dragons scored three straight goals to make it 10-7 with 4:33 to play, the Tigers scored the final four goals.

More state women: Jannel Daufenbach and Emily Davis each scored three goals and Marley Heller (Perry Hall) added two goals and three assists to lift Mount St. Mary's (4-9, 3-2 Northeast Conference) to a 12-10 win over visiting Sacred Heart (4-10, 2-3).

Nation men: Mac O'Keefe and Kevin Hill each scored three goals to lead No. 9 Penn State (11-2, 2-2 Big Ten) to a 13-7 win over visiting No. 14 Rutgers (9-4, 1-3). With the win, the Nittany Lions secured a spot in the Big Ten tournament.

Nation women: Michaela Michael, Drew Jackson and Kylie Drexel each scored four goals to lift No. 6 Southern California (14-3, 8-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) to an 18-9 rout of host UC Davis (6-11, 2-6). ... Darby Kiernan and Miranda Stinson each scored four goals to power No. 9 Colorado (15-2, 7-1 MPSF) to an 18-6 win over host California (4-10, 3-5). ... Coley Ricci scored five goals and host Delaware (8-7, 3-2 CAA) claimed a 15-12 win over No. 14 James Madison (11-6, 5-1).

Ravens

McDonogh student with rare brain cancer to announce draft pick

Obioha "TJ" Onwuanibe, 14, an eighth-grader at McDonogh who was diagnosed in February 2015 with a rare form of brain cancer, will announce the Ravens' top pick Friday in Philadelphia, realizing a dream with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He got the news Friday during a school assembly, where a prerecorded video message from coach John Harbaugh played as Onwuanible stood and watched. "I heard that you asked Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to send you to the NFL draft, and your wish is to announce the Ravens' first pick," Harbaugh said. "Next week, your wish will be granted in Philadelphia at the draft. How about that?!" Onwuanible, whose cancer is in remission, was joined onstage by Poe, the Ravens' mascot, and team cheerleaders as classmates in the auditorium cheered.

—Jonas Shaffer

Downtown Mama earns maiden win at Laurel Park

Lady Sheila Stable's Downtown Mama rolled to a three-quarter length maiden victory in her career debut at Laurel Park. Purchased for $440,000 as a 2-year-old in training last April, Downtown Mama ($5.40) went off as the 8-5 favorite in a field of eight 3-year-old fillies, running six furlongs in 1 minute, 11.25 seconds over a muddy main track in the $40,000 maiden special weight sprint. It was the 21st win from 41 starts at Laurel Park's winter-spring meet for New York-based trainer Linda Rice, good for third in the standings behind Claudio Gonzalez and Kieron Magee, each tied at 25. Toby Girl stayed on for second, 13/4 lengths ahead of She's Achance Too.

More Laurel Park: Jockey Trevor McCarthy added two wins to his meet-leading totals, aboard Make My Saturday ($10) in the third race and He's One Wild Dude ($10.40) in the fifth. Jockey Forest Boyce rode back-to-back winners in the eighth with Whatifiwaswilling ($8.20) and ninth with Tricky Escape ($18.20), while Steve Hamilton also had a riding double atop Sunrise Sunset ($5.80) in the second and Dukin' With Dale ($8) in the 10th.

College baseball: Maryland took both games of a doubleheader against Michigan State (20-16, 4-6 Big Ten) to secure a series sweep. The Terps (28-11, 12-3) have won seven straight games to secure the program's best start through 39 games. In Game 1, freshman left-hander Tyler Blohm (Archbishop Spalding) allowed two hits in five shutout innings in a 2-1 win. Junior outfielder Zach Jancarski had three RBIs and junior right-hander Taylor Bloom of Severna Park allowed two runs in 72/3 innings in a 6-2 victory in Game 2.

Major League Lacrosse: Midfielder Dave Lawson scored his third goal 28 seconds into overtime as the New York Lizards beat the Chesapeake Bayhawks, 15-14, in the Major League Lacrosse season opener before an announced crowd of 4,215 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. Midfielder Myles Jones and attackman Nate Lewnes (UMBC) each scored three goals for Chesapeake.

Major League Soccer: The New England Revolution (2-3-3) took advantage of an own goal early in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw with visiting D.C. United (2-3-2) on Saturday night. Jared Jeffrey and Sebastien Le Toux scored for United.