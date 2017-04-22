Digest: Loyola Maryland beats Army West Point to win Patriot League men's lacrosse regular-season title

Jay Drapeau had a game-high four goals as visiting Loyola Maryland (8-5, 6-2 Patriot League) earned a 14-6 upset over No. 12 Army West Point (10-3, 6-2). The Greyhounds captured the regular-season championship with the win and will host the conference playoffs. Loyola will face the lowest seed in a semifinal Friday. ... Kyle D'Onofrio (Fallston) had a hat trick, but visiting Stevenson (10-4) fell 15-9 to Cabrini (11-3). The loss ended a seven-game winning streak.

Former Bayhawks attackman John Grant Jr., the most prolific scorer in the history of Major League Lacrosse, announced that he is retiring from the league after 13 seasons. Grant holds MLL all-time records for goals (329), points (534) and game-winning goals (16). He set the record for goals in a single game when he scored 10 times on Aug. 8 against the Lizards last season.

NATIONAL MEN'S LACROSSE: Cal Dearth scored his fourth goal 1:09 into overtime to lift No. 19 Boston University (11-3, 5-3 Patriot League) to a 12-11 victory over visiting Holy Cross (4-9, 4-4).

STATE WOMEN's lacrosse: Emily Davis scored twice during a late 3-0 run to lift host Mount St. Mary's (3-9, 2-2 Northeast Conference) to a 12-10 win over LIU-Brooklyn (2-10, 0-4). Kate Kinsella scored to start the run and break the fifth and final tie for a 10-9 Mount lead with 11 minutes to go. Jillian Petito made a career-high 17 saves for Mount St. Mary's. ... Kaitlyn Montalbano had a hat trick to lead No. 20 Towson (10-5, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association) to an 8-5 victory over host Delaware (7-7, 2-2).

NATIONAL WOMEN's lacrosse: Kristen Gaudein scored five goals to lead No. 14 James Madison (11-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 19-7 victory over host Drexel (7-7, 2-2). ... Kylie Drexel and Michaela Michael scored five goals each to help No. 6 Southern California (13-3, 7-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) win, 15-12, over host Stanford (10-5, 5-2). ... Darby Kiernan had four goals and three assists to help No. 9 Colorado (14-2, 6-1 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) win, 24-5, over host Saint Mary's (1-12, 0-7).

College football: Navy's game against Temple will be played Thursday, Nov. 2, at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that will be televised on ESPN, the American Athletic Conference announced.

NFL

Free-agent RB Thompson re-signs with Redskins

Running back Chris Thompson has re-signed with the Washington Redskins. He was a restricted free agent. Thompson is mainly used as a third-down back by the Redskins, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2013.

— From Sun staff and news services