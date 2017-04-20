Digest: Jenna Collins helps Navy rout American, 21-8, in women's lacrosse

Jenna Collins (River Hill) scored four goals to help host Navy (11-4, 6-1 Patriot League) win, 21-8, against American (3-11, 1-6) on Wednesday. Four Mids had hat tricks: Kayla Harris (Broadneck), Kelly Larkin, Andie O'Sullivan and Morgan Young (Towson).

The visiting Loyola Greyhounds defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 13-9, in women's NCAA lacrosse Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

More women's college lacrosse: ... Cami Whiteford (Severn ) scored five goals to lead host Loyola Maryland (8-7, 7-0 Patriot League) to a 15-8 victory over Bucknell (9-5, 4-3). The Greyhounds led 9-3 at halftime. ... Sarah Martin had six goals and seven draw controls to help No. 5 Albany (10-4) win, 11-8, over host Binghamton (5-8). Martin broke a 7-7 tie in the second half with a natural hat trick. ... Alex Condon scored eight goals to lead No. 10 Penn (11-2, 4-1 Ivy League) to a 17-12 upset over No. 7 Princeton (10-3, 4-1). The host Quakers built a 10-5 lead in the first half before trading seven goals with the Tigers in the second half. ... Maryland senior midfielder Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge) was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Terps midfielder Kali Hartshorn was named Freshman of the Week. ... Loyola Maryland sophomore goalkeeper Kady Glynn was picked Patriot League Defender of the Week. Navy senior attacker Morgan Young (Towson High) and junior midfielder Jenna Collins (River Hill) and Loyola Maryland sophomore midfielder Taylor VanThof received honorable mention. ... Georgetown sophomore Francesca Whitehurst (Roland Park) was was named Big East Midfielder of the Week. ... St. Mary's junior Lacey Brown (Hereford) was named Capital Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Men's college lacrosse: Bennett Drake, Jakob Patterson and Justin Reh each scored twice to help No. 5 Albany (10-2, 4-0 America East) win, 10-4, over host Binghamton (9-3, 3-2). ... Frostburg State (9-7) rallied but fell short, 11-9, against to host Mary Washington (9-7) in the first round of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament. The Bobcats, led by Adam Gross with four goals, went on a 4-0 run in the fourth quarter. ... Maryland senior attackman Matt Rambo was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Terps junior goalie Dan Morris was named Co-Specialist of the Week. Johns Hopkins sophomore long-stick midfielder Robert Kuhn was named Defensive Player of the Week.

Men's college soccer: Because of a problem with Villanova's home field, Navy's spring exhibition match against the Wildcats will be played in Annapolis at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility on Sundayat 1 p.m.

Women's college tennis: Maryland junior Ekaterina Tour was named Athlete of the Week.

Colleges: Jeff Ligney was named commissioner of the Capital Athletic Conference.

—From Sun staff and news services

Varsity baseball: Johnny Poss is no longer the coach at St. Mary's, athletic director Allison Fondale confirmed. Poss coached the Saints to a 4-0 victory over Mount Saint Joseph on Monday, but by late Tuesday afternoon Mike Bronakoski was listed as coach on the school's athletic website. Fondale confirmed the information Tuesday night but would not elaborate on Poss' departure. Poss, in his sixth year coaching the Saints, had a 123-28 record, including back-to-back Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championships. The Saints moved up to the A Conference after winning their second straight title in 2015.

—Bob Hough, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Et cetera

Transfer Obi narrows choice to Terps, Hoyas

Duke graduate transfer Sean Obi has narrowed his list of potential destinations to Maryland and Georgetown, according to CBS Sports, and a decision could come "soon." The 6-foot-9 forward, who would be eligible to play immediately in 2017-18, reportedly visited College Park and Georgetown earlier this week. Vanderbilt, Southern Methodist and Georgia Tech also had been under consideration.

