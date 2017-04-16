Digest: No. 2 North Carolina upset by No. 11 Syracuse, 13-12 in women's lacrosse

Emily Hawryschuk scored four goals and the No. 11 Syracuse women's lacrosse team (12-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned a 13-12 upset of No. 2 North Carolina (12-2, 5-1). The visiting Orange opened with a 4-0 run and broke a 7-7 tie in the second half.

More national women's college lacrosse: Lexi Bolton, Madisyn Kittell and Shayna Pirreca scored three goals each to lead No. 3 Florida (13-2, 7-0 Big East) to a 22-2 victory over host Butler (1-14, 0-7). ... Olivia Hompe had five goals to lead No. 7 Princeton (10-2, 4-0 Ivy League) to a 17-9 victory over host Yale (7-7, 1-4). The Tigers led 12-5 at halftime. ... Amie Dickson scored five goals to help No. 8 Cornell (10-2, 5-0 Ivy League) win, 14-12, over host Dartmouth (5-7, 0-5). Cornell opened with a 3-0 run. ... Emily Rogers-Healion scored five goals and Gabby Rosenzweig had four to lead No. 10 Penn (10-2, 3-1 Ivy League) to a 17-7 win over host Columbia (7-6, 2-3). Penn went on a 10-3 run in the second half. ... Cortney Fortunato (three goals) got her 300th career point to help No. 12 Notre Dame (11-5, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 13-9 over No. 15 Virginia Tech (11-6. 2-3). ... Emily Conway scored six goals to lead No. 13 Denver (12-2, 6-1 Big East) to a 17-10 win over host Villanova (3-11, 1-6). The Pioneers clinched a conference tournament spot. ... Maddie Crutchfield had five goals, but No. 20 Duke (7-7) fell 12-10 to No. 17 Northwestern (8-7). ... Maggie Jackson had a hat trick and No. 18 Virginia (9-7, 3-3 ACC) went on a 6-1 second-half run to earn an 11-7 victory over visiting Louisville (10-6, 2-4).

State women's college lacrosse: Megan Whittle (McDonogh) and Kali Hartshorn had four goals to each to lead No. 1 Maryland (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) to an 18-9 victory over Ohio State (6-10, 0-5). Maryland had three 3-0 runs in the first half. ... Hannah Powers scored the game-winner with 12:45 left to play and visiting Loyola Maryland (7-7, 6-0 Patriot League) held on to win, 12-11, over Lehigh (9-4, 4-2). The Greyhounds' Emily Clark (North Harford) tied the game at 11 with 20:09 left. The Mountain Hawks scored just two second-half goals. ... Meg O'Donnell (North Harford) scored the tying and winning goals, both assisted by Morgan Young (Towson), to lift Navy (10-4, 5-1 Patriot League) to a 15-14 victory over host Boston University (5-7, 3-3). O'Donnell finished with four goals, all assisted by Young, who also had a goal.

Navy football

Radio analyst Nelson shifts to recruiting role

Omar Nelson will move from the broadcast booth to a recruiting role with the Navy football program, Baltimore Sun Media Group has learned. Coach Ken Niumatalolo confirmed Friday that Nelson has been hired as an assistant recruiting coordinator, but declined to comment further pending a formal announcement. Contacted on Saturday morning, Nelson acknowledged that he had accepted the position and said "I'm happy to be coming aboard." Nelson also would not elaborate because the athletic department has not officially released the information. Navy had a shake-up within its recruiting department when director of player personnel Sean Magee left to take the same position at Michigan. Preston Pehrson has been promoted from assistant recruiting coordinator into Magee's former position, Niumatalolo confirmed. Nelson just completed his 15th year as a member of the Navy Radio Network, serving as color analyst for football broadcasts. The Silver Spring native is a 1997 graduate of the Naval Academy, where he was a three-year starter at fullback. Joe Miller (Southern) is a leading candidate to take over as color commentator. Miller just completed his fourth season as sideline reporter.

--Bill Wagner, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Et cetera