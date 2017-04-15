Digest: Salisbury suffers first men's lacrosse loss, 11-10 in OT

Jake Klein scored the game-winner with 1:58 left in overtime as host Cabrini (9-3) spoiled a perfect season for Salisbury (15-1) in men's lacrosse with an 11-10 victory Friday night. The Sea Gulls had won 20 straight games before Friday's loss in the regular-season finale. Zach Gregory scored twice during a 4-0 run as the Cavaliers took a 10-9 lead with 3:54 left in regulation. Carson Kalama (Bel Air) scored the tying goal with 35 seconds left in regulation.

Women's college lacrosse: Marjorie Dehm scored the game-winner 21/2 minutes into overtime to lift visiting Wagner (3-10, 1-2 Northeast Conference) to a 9-8 victory over Mount St. Mary's (2-9, 1-2). The Seahawks' Lauren Ednie scored the tying goal with 2:43 left in regulation. Sammie Knapp (Loch Raven) had three goals to lead the Mount. Jillian Petito made a season-high 15 saves for Mount St. Mary's. ... Kylie Ohlmiller scored a game-high five goals and Dorrien Van Dyke added four goals to help No. 4 Stony Brook (13-1, 4-0 America East) win, 20-6, against host Vermont (1-13, 0-4). Stony Brook expanded a five-goal halftime lead with a 9-0 run to start the second half. ... No. 9 Southern California (12-3, 6-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) earned an 11-5 comeback victory over No. 5 Colorado (12-2, 4-1). The host Trojans trailed by a goal at halftime, but went on a 7-0 run in the second half to win. ... Haley Warden scored a game-high six goals to help No. 17 James Madison (10-5, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) win, 17-9, over host Hofstra (6-6, 0-3). The Dukes led 11-4 at halftime.

Boxing: Hasim Rahman Jr. of Baltimore, son of former heavyweight world champion Hasim Rahman, won his pro debut Friday night on “ShoBox: The New Generation” at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill by knocking out Ralph Alexander (0-1) in a heavyweight bout. Glenn Dezurn of Baltimore (9-0, 6 knockouts), the husband of Baltimore boxer Franchon Crews, earned a unanimous decision against Leroy Davila (5-1, 3 KOs). Baltimore welterweight Malik Hawkins (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Carlos Soto at the end of the second round when Soto’s left eye was damaged.

Ravens: Free-agent cornerback Jerraud Powers, who started six games for the Ravens last year, is retiring. The eight-year pro made the announcement Friday on Instagram. "I think it's time for me to walk away from the game," Powers wrote. "The last eight years have been a joy and wonderful ride. Even though I can still compete and play at a high level, mentally, I'm ready for the next chapter of my life." Powers, 29, had 33 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended and one sack while playing in 13 games for the Ravens last year.

--Jeff Zrebiec

More NFL: The Miami Dolphins named Joe Vitt (Towson State) consultant. ... Washington Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy was suspended the first four games of next season for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy. Murphy, 26, was second on the Redskins with nine sacks last year.

Running: Dalton Hengst of McDonogh will be running in the Caribbean Scholastic Invitational track meet in Cuba at the end of May. Eagles coach Jeff Sanborn confirmed this Thursday night, after an initial report came out on the website milesplit. Sanborn said he and his Hengst will head to Havana on May 25 for five days, and that Hengst will compete in the 1,500 meters and possibly the 5-kilometer run. Meet officials have said it's the third time the meet has been conducted in Cuba. Hengst will run for Team NSAF (National Scholastic Athletics Foundation).

—Jeff Seidel, For the Baltimore Sun

Bernhard Langer at Constellation Senior Players Championship Bernhard Langer discusses how he took the lead at the Constellation Senior Players Championship golf tournament in Flourtown, Pa. Bernhard Langer discusses how he took the lead at the Constellation Senior Players Championship golf tournament in Flourtown, Pa. See more videos

Golf: Past Masters champions Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh have committed to play in the Constellation Senior Players Championship on July 11-16 at Caves Valley Golf Club. Langer is looking to win his fourth straight Constellation Senior Players title.

Minor league basketball: Torey Fassett (Atholton) scored 22 points as the Baltimore Shuckers (1-4), playing their first home game, earned their first win of the Central Basketball Association season with a 84-74 victory over the Mississippi Eagles (3-3). Kendall Allison (Southside) and Damarius Cruz each had 13 points for the Shuckers.

Minor league baseball: Joe Preseren, a former general manager of the Frederick Keys, died Wednesday night, the Orioles' High-A affiliate announced. He was 58. Preseren was GM in the late 1990s.