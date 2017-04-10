Digest: No. 9 Ohio State men top No. 11 Johns Hopkins in lacrosse, 13-9

Jack Jasinski had four goals and three assists to lead the No. 9 Ohio State men's lacrosse team to a 13-9 win over visiting No. 11 Johns Hopkins on Sunday. Shack Stanwick (Boys' Latin) and Joel Tinney each scored two goals for the Blue Jays (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten). Trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Buckeyes (6-4, 1-1) outscored Hopkins 3-0 in the third quarter and 4-2 in the fourth for the victory. Ohio State ended its two-game losing streak, while the Blue Jays had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Nation men: Stephen Kelly (Calvert Hall) tied the school record for faceoffs won in a game with 23 and most ground balls with 15 to help lift No. 19 North Carolina (6-5, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a a 15-12 victory over host No. 12 Virginia (7-5, 0-3). Luke Goldstock had three goals for the Tar Heels.

Trevor Baptiste scored his first career hat trick while finishing 23-for-28 on faceoffs and Connor Cannizzaro, a transfer from Maryland, added three goals to lead No. 5 Denver (8-2, 2-0 Big East) to a 16-11 win over visiting No. 18 Villanova (6-5, 1-1).

State women: Kaitlyn Montalbano scored five goals, Natalie Sulmonte and Carlie Tellekamp added four each and Emily Gillingham had three to lead No. 16 Towson (9-4, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 19-7 win over visiting Elon (8-5, 0-2). Samantha Brookhart (Mount Hebron) tied the school and CAA single-game assists record with six for the Tigers. ... Marley Heller (Perry Hall) scored four goals and Kelly Maloney (River Hill) added three to lead Mount St. Mary's (2-8, 1-1 Northeast Conference) to a 12-8 win over host St. Francis (Pa.) (6-5, 1-1).

Nation women: Mary Rahal scored a free-position goal with 1:37 left in overtime to lift No. 11 Syracuse (11-4, 4-1 ACC) to a 12-11 win over visiting No. 15 Virginia Tech (11-5, 2-3). The Orange had taken an 11-9 lead with 6:27 left in the game, but the Hokies scored a free-position goal with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime. ... Katie Kerrigan had a goal and five assists to lead No. 19 James Madison (9-5, 3-0 CAA) to an 11-5 win over visiting William & Mary (3-10, 0-2). ... Michaela Michael scored a career-high seven goals to lift No. 10 Southern California (11-3, 5-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) to a 15-3 victory over host San Diego State (8-5, 2-3) on Saturday night.

Et cetera

Daylight Ahead an upset winner in return at Laurel

Winners Circle Partners VIII homebred Daylight Ahead, racing for the first time since July, finished a 21/2-length upset at odds of 15-1 in the co-featured fifth race at Laurel Park. Daylight Ahead ($32), a 4-year-old daughter of Mineshaft, stalked pacesetter Anna May Our Queen through a half-mile before taking a 3-length lead into the stretch and powering home to win in 1 minute, 5.51 seconds for 51/2 furlongs over a Bowl Game Turf Course rated good. "It was a surprise, a very pleasant one. She's conditioned to go long," trainer Hugh McMahon said. "I was doing long to try and get the speed out of her but she just wanted that lead and kept on going. I thought she'd need the race."

More Laurel Park: There will be carryovers in the 20-cent Rainbow 6, 50-cent Late Pick 5 and $1 Super Hi-5 when live racing returns with a nine-race program Friday. First race post time is 1:10 p.m. ... Trevor McCarthy added to his winter-spring meet-leading totals with a riding triple, aboard Whiskey Sour ($8.20) in the second race, Lady Terp ($5.80) in the sixth and Saida ($8.60) in the ninth. Jockeys Jevian Toledo and Jomar Torres and trainers McMahon and Scott Lake all had two wins apiece.

Major League Soccer: Lloyd Sam scored in the 53rd minute and Luciano Acosta in the 73rd scored in the second half in host D.C. United's 2-1 victory over NYCFC (2-2-1) on Saturday. After going scoreless in the first three matches of the season, D.C. (2-2-1) has two goals in each of its past two games. David Villa scored for NYCFC in the 84th minute.

National Women's Soccer League: Former Washington Spirit player Crystal Dunn had two goals for the second straight game to help the United States cruise to a 5-1 win over Russia in an international friendly Sunday. ... The Spirit earned a 2-0 victory over Virginia on Saturday night, completing an undefeated preseason with four straight wins over college opponents. In the 21st minute, Kristie Mewis scored her fourth goal of the preseason, bringing her even with Katie Stengel for the team lead during the preseason. Joanna Lohman scored in the 65th minute. The Spirit will open the regular season Saturday at Maureen Hendricks Field with a rematch of the 2016 NWSL championship against the North Carolina Courage, formerly the Western New York Flash. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

WNBA: Maryland senior center Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough have been invited to attend the WNBA draft Thursday in New York. The first round will be on ESPN2 at 7 p.m., and ESPNU will air the second and third rounds starting at 8 p.m. Coverage will also stream live on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. The San Antonio Stars have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after winning the WNBA draft lottery. The Chicago Sky will pick second, followed by two selections for the Dallas Wings.

NHL: The Washington Capitals recalled forwards Garrett Mitchell and Chandler Stephenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

College baseball: Marty Costes (Archbishop Curley) had three hits, including a home run, but No. 24 Maryland (20-10, 6-3 Big Ten) fell, 8-4, to host Nebraska (18-12-1, 3-2-1). The game was tied after three and a half innings, but the Cornhuskers scored two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh to take the victory. Left-hander Tyler Blohm (Archbishop Spalding) took the loss after giving up four runs in 42/3 innings. In Saturday's game, AJ Lee had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs to help lead the Terps to an 8-5 victory. Right-hander Ryan Hill pitched 42/3 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts after starter Taylor Bloom of Severna Park was knocked out in the second inning. Ryan Selmer pitched 12/3 innings for his fourth save. Brandon Gum also had three hits for the Terps.