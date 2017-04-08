Digest: UMBC, Towson win in women's lacrosse

Lauren McDonald had five goals on seven shots to help visiting UMBC (9-4, 2-1 America East) win, 15-10, against New Hampshire (2-11, 2-2) in women's lacrosse Friday. The Retrievers have won three straight.

More women's college lacrosse: Kaitlyn Montalbano scored a game-high six goals to lead No. 16 Towson (8-4, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 14-11 win over visiting William & Mary (3-9, 0-1). The Tigers built an 8-4 first-half lead. ... Maggie Stella scored the game-winner with 11:15 left to play to lift Robert Morris (7-4, 1-0 Northeast Conference) to a 7-6, come-from-behind victory over host Mount St. Mary's (1-8, 0-1). Sammie Knapp (Loch Raven) had two goals and two assists for the Mount. ... Johnna Fusco scored twice during a 6-0 run to help No. 5 Colorado (12-1, 4-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) win, 13-8, over visiting Stanford (7-4, 2-1). Fusco and Darby Kiernan each had four goals for the Buffaloes. ... Michaela Michael scored a game-high six goals to lead No. 10 Southern California (10-3, 4-0 Mountain Pacific) to a 17-7 win over host Oregon (7-6, 3-2). The Trojans led 9-3 at halftime. ... Kristen Gaudian scored four goals to help No. 19 James Madison (8-5, 2-0 CAA) win, 14-5, over visiting Elon (8-4, 0-1). The Dukes outshot the Phoenix 23-7 and went on a 10-3 run in the second half.

Men's college lacrosse: Stevenson senior midfielder Wade Korvin (Arundel) was named USILA Division III South Offensive Player of the Week.

Men's college basketball: Bowie State junior guard Ahmaad Wilson (Randallstown) was named to the Boxtorow Division II All-America team.

College soccer: Graeme Millar, women's soccer coach at Stevenson since 2007, has been promoted to the newly created position of director of soccer. In addition, Millar will take over as men's coach while the university seeks a women's replacement for Millar.

College baseball: Stevenson sophomore Dan Williams was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division III Pitcher of the Week after no-hitting Albright on Sunday. Earlier in the week, he was named the MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week and was selected to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week.

College softball: Towson freshman pitcher Julia Smith-Harrington was selected CAA Rookie of the Week. ... Mount St. Mary's freshman Kaylee Stoner was named NEC Rookie of the Week. ... Salisbury sophomore Shannon Powell was named Fastpitch News Division III Player of the Week and Capital Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week . ... Previously unranked CCBC-Catonsville (14-4) is 19th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll.

Men's college tennis: Mount St. Mary's senior Mateo DeSomocurcio was named NEC Player of the Week.

Men's college track and field: Mount St. Mary's freshman sprinter Justin Kimble was named NEC Rookie of the Week.

Women's college track and field: Mount St. Mary's senior thrower Kelly Yanucil was named NEC Field Athlete of the Week.

College golf: York sophomore Tyler Newton (Bel Air) was named CAC Golfer of the Week.

Steeplechase

Elkridge-Harford event to start Maryland season today

Maryland's steeplechase season begins today with the 85th running of the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point at Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton. Gates open at noon, and the first race starts at 1:30 p.m. There will be six races and a children's stick pony race. Atlanta Hall Farm is at 2933 Pocock Road. Tickets are $50 per car for general admission. For more information, go to marylandsteeplechasingassociation.com.

—Maryanna Skowronski,

For Baltimore Sun Media Group