Digest: No. 2 Penn State men beat No. 5 Ohio State in lacrosse to stay undefeated

Mike Sutton scored two goals and the No. 2 Penn State men's lacrosse team outscored No. 5 Ohio State 5-1 in the second half for a 9-4 victory in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The host Nittany Lions, who play at No. 9 Maryland on Saturday, won their 10th straight to start the season, tying the school record for most consecutive wins in a season. Tre Leclaire scored two goals for the Buckeyes (9-2, 0-1).

More men's college lacrosse: Jack Bruckner scored four goals to lift No. 12 Duke (8-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 12-8 win over host No. 18 North Carolina (5-5, 0-1). ... Matt Rees scored three goals and Navy (5-6, 3-3 Patriot League) held visiting Holy Cross (2-8, 2-3) to a season-low in goals, including one in the opening half, in an 11-4 victory. Greyson Torain and Chris Hill each added two goals for the Midshipmen.

Women's college lacrosse: Molly Hendrick scored four goals and Carly Reed and Sammy Jo Tracy each added three to lift No. 2 North Carolina (10-1) to a 16-9 win over No. 13 Notre Dame (9-5). ... Taryn Ohlmiller had four goals and four assists and Dorrien Van Dyke added four goals and an assist to lift No. 6 Stony Brook (10-1, 2-0 America East) to an 18-11 win over visiting Albany (5-4, 1-1). ... Olivia Hompe had five points and three assists to lead No. 8 Princeton (8-1) to a 16-4 win over visiting Delaware (5-5). ... Caroline Cummings had three goals and an assist to power visiting No. 9 Penn (8-2) to a 10-7 win over No. 19 Northwestern (6-6). ... Michaela Michael scored six goals to lead No. 10 Southern California (9-3, 3-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) to a 21-4 win over visiting California (2-10, 0-3). ... Ella Hogan caused a turnover and Kelsey Youmell picked up the ground ball with four seconds remaining to secure a 10-9 victory for No. 11 Syracuse (9-4, 3-1 ACC) over host Duke (6-6, 0-5). ... Elizabeth Behrins had seven goals and one assist and Kendra Lanuza added three goals and four assists to lead No. 14 Denver (8-2, 2-1 Big East) to a 16-11 win over visiting Connecticut (3-7, 0-3).

Baltimore to host The Basketball Tournament championship in Aug.

The Basketball Tournament announced Sunday that 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony (Towson Catholic) will serve as host for this summer's championship in Baltimore, having played an active role in bringing the tournament's championship to his hometown after two years in New York. The semifinals and finals of the $2 million, winner-take-all tournament will be held Aug. 1-3 at Coppin State. ESPN networks will broadcast all games live, culminating with the championship game Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. "After years of watching TBT, I decided to get involved," Anthony said in a release. "It's a tournament for people to live out their basketball dreams and that's exciting to me. In addition, bringing an event of this magnitude to Baltimore is a great credit to the vision and hard work of both my and the TBT teams. Baltimore will always have a special place in my heart, and I'm excited to bring a tournament like this to this city." The regional competitions will be held in Queens University of Charlotte, N.C., from July 8 to 9; Philadelphia University from July 8 to 9; Desert Oasis in Las Vegas from July 15 to 16; and Bradley University from July 15 to 16. Entry is free, with an application period that runs through June1. Teams compete for spots in the tournament by soliciting votes from fans and supporters via social media. Applicants must be 18 or older and willing to forego their amateur status. For more information, go to thetournament.com.

Horse racing: Matt Schera's multiple Grade 3-placed Vorticity took another step forward in his comeback with a 13/4-length victory in a six-furlong, second-level optional claiming allowance Friday at Laurel. The 4-year-old Distorted Humor colt was making just his second start in more than a year since an eye injury sidelined him following back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Jerome (G3) and Withers (G3) in January 2016 at Aqueduct. Both starts have come since being moved to the barn of trainer Cal Lynch, whose current stable star, 2017 Jerome and Withers winner El Areeb, was knocked off the Triple Crown trail a with a knee injury discovered a day earlier. "It was a tough day," Lynch said. "Winners are always hard to come by, so we're glad when we get one. Definitely the barn could use this." Vorticity was never far from pacesetting New York shipper Alright Alright, who took a half-length lead into the stretch after going five furlongs in 58.10 seconds. Jockey Trevor McCarthy moved Vorticity to the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and they edged clear to win in 1:09.97 over a sloppy and sealed main track. Lynch said he would like to run back in a stakes but is keeping his options open for Vorticity's next spot.

Minor league basketball: The Baltimore Shuckers (0-2) lost, 103-92, to the defending Central Basketball Association champion Fort Wayne Flite (2-0) on Saturday night to close out a two-game Midwestern road trip that started Friday night with a 98-97 loss against the Illinois Coal Miners (1-1). The Shuckers were led in scoring Saturday by Jermaine Bolden (Morgan State/Douglass) with 23 points and Kendal Williams and Torey Fassett (Atholton) with 15 each.

Major League Soccer: Jose Guillermo Ortiz scored in the 18th minute and Luciano Acosta in the 27th and D.C. United (1-2-1) hung on for a 2-1 win over the visiting Philadelphia Union (0-2-2) on Saturday night. C.J. Sapong scored for Philadelphia in the 71st minute.

