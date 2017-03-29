Digest: VanThof wins school-record 20 draw controls in Loyola women's 19-8 victory

Taylor VanThof won a school-record 20 draw controls to become the second player in NCAA Division I women's lacrosse history to reach that plateau as visiting Loyola Maryland (4-6, 3-0 Patriot League) won, 19-8, over American (3-7, 0-3) on Wednesday. VanThof's sister Taryn set the school record of 15 in 2015. Robert Morris' Jessica Karwacki (Hereford) set the record of 24 in 2015, and had 21 and 20 in other games.

More women: Andie O'Sullivan scored a game-high seven goals to lead visiting Navy (7-3, 2-1 Patriot League) to a 16-9 victory over Lehigh (7-3, 2-1). ... Johnna Fusco scored the go-ahead goal with 7:23 left and Cali Castagnola added a goal with 2:42 left as No. 4 Colorado (11-0) won, 9-7, over host Delaware (5-4). ... Steph Lazo (St.Mary's) had four goals and three assists and Madison Carter (South River) had three goals and two assists to lead No. 5 Penn State (11-1) to a 15-6 win over host Drexel (4-5). Carter reached 100 career points in her 33rd game. ... Olivia Hompe had a game-high seven goals to lead No. 8 Princeton (7-1) to a 16-11 victory over No. 11 Syracuse (8-4). The host Tigers went on a 5-0 run in the first half to take control. ... Avery Shoemaker had a career-high five goals to lead No. 17 Virginia (7-4) to a 15-6 win over visiting Oregon (7-5). ... Maddie Crutchfield scored the game-winner with 12 seconds left as visiting Duke (6-5) won, 10-9, upsetting No. 16 Elon (8-3). The Phoenix trailed 9-7 with five minutes left in the game. ... Kate Weeks scored a game-high five goals to lead No. 18 Boston College (9-4) to a 19-12 victory over visiting Yale (5-5).

Men: Coach Jim Berkman got his 500th career win as visiting Salisbury (11-0, 4-0 Capital Athletic Conference) won, 26-4, over host Wesley (4-8, 0-4). Berkman is the all-time leader in national championship victories with 11 and career wins with 500 for all NCAA lacrosse coaches all time, including men's and women's NCAA Divisions I through III. Of Berkman's 500 wins, 491 have been at Salisbury and the others came in a 9-6 season at SUNY-Potsdam. ... Wade Korvin (Arundel) had four goals to lead host Stevenson (4-3, 1-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) to a 14-4 victory over Lebanon Valley (6-2, 0-1). The Dutchmen had won five straight. ... Justin Reh had two goals and three assists to help No. 8 Albany (7-1) win, 15-13, over host Harvard (5-4). ... Salisbury senior attackman Nick Garbarino was named Eastern College Athletic Conference South Region Offensive Player of the Week.

Et cetera

Terps men's hoops player Thomas plans to transfer

Freshman forward Micah Thomas will leave the Maryland men's basketball team without having played in a game for the Terps. The 6-foot-7 Thomas, who was a three-star recruit coming out of Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, informed coach Mark Turgeon that he plans to transfer, the school announced. "I want to thank Coach Turgeon and the staff for providing me an opportunity to play at the University of Maryland," Thomas said in a statement released by the athletic department. "I grew personally and learned a lot both on and off the court. However, I feel it is in my best interest both academically and athletically to pursue another opportunity." Said Turgeon: "We appreciate Micah's contributions to our basketball program over the past year. We wish him the very best as he continues on with his collegiate career." Thomas was one of two freshmen, along with forward Joshua Tomaic, who didn't get onto the court this season, meaning they have four years of eligibility remaining. The decision by Thomas to transfer, along with Wednesday's announcement that junior guard Melo Trimble will forgo his senior year and make himself available for the NBA draft, leaves Maryland with two scholarships available.

—Don Markus

College football: Towson senior punter Jake Ryder and New Hampshire senior defensive end Cam Shorey were selected as the Colonial Athletic Association Football Student-Athletes of the Year in a vote of the league's media relations directors. Ryder received first-team All-CAA and second-team All-America accolades this season after ranking second in the nation with a 45.8-yard average. The mark was a Towson single-season record. Away from the field, Ryder was one of 44 student-athletes chosen to the Football Championship Subdivision ADA Academic All-Star team. He has a 3.71 GPA while majoring in exercise science and is a four-time member of the CAA Football Academic All-Conference team. Ryder was also a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top football scholar-athlete at any position. ... Towson will hold its annual pro day today at noon. The day will begin in the weight room before moving out to Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Men's college golf: Towson freshman Spencer Alexander was named CAA Co-Golfer of the Week.

Men's college track and field: Frostburg State senior thrower J.R. Lowery was named CAC Field Athlete of the Week.

Women's college tennis: Navy junior Amanda Keller was named Patriot League Player of the Week.

Horse racing: M M G Stables' multiple Grade 3 winner and Triple Crown contender El Areeb had an easy workout morning at Laurel Park as he continues preparations for his next start in the Wood Memorial (Grade 2) on April 8 at Aqueduct. Working 11/8 miles over the main track in company with multiple stakes winner Winter, El Areeb was timed in 51.60 seconds for the final half-mile. Trainer Cal Lynch's son and assistant, Charlie, was aboard El Areeb with current meet-leading rider Trevor McCarthy on break.