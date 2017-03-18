Digest: No. 3 Penn State edges Fairfield in men's lacrosse 9-8

Mike Sutton scored the game-winner with 3:07 left in the game as No. 3 Penn State (8-0) won, 9-8, over visiting Fairfield (2-5) in men's lacrosse on Friday night.

The Stags used a 3-0 run to take an 8-7 lead with 8:07 left in the game. Penn State's Gerard Arceri tied the score nine seconds later.

More men's college lacrosse: Kieran Mullins and Casey Rose each had a hat trick to help No. 5 Rutgers (8-0) win, 10-6, over host New Jersey Institute of Technology (0-8). ... Kyle D'Onofrio (Fallston) scored four goals to lead host Stevenson (3-1) to a 12-9 win over Lynchburg (3-3) at the Mustang Classic.

Women's college lacrosse: Cynthia Del Core had five goals and six assists to lead No. 5 Southern California (6-1) to a 19-8 victory over host Dartmouth (4-2). The Big Green opened with a 3-0 run, but the Trojans answered with six straight goals.

Women's college basketball: Navy (24-9) used a 13-3 run in overtime to win 61-51 over host George Washington (20-10) in the first round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament on Friday night. The Mids' Ashanti Kennedy hit a jumper to tie the score at 48 with 1:19 left in regulation. Sarita Condie and Taylor Dunham led the Mids with 17 and 15 points, respectively. The victory was Navy's first in the postseason in five appearances.

College baseball: Brian Shaffer (North Harford) struck out a career-high 10 over eight scoreless innings to lead Maryland (10-6) to a 4-0 victory over visiting Princeton (2-7).

College softball: Salisbury junior LeAnne Collins (Hereford) was named the Louisville Slugger Division III Player of the Week by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

College wrestling: Johns Hopkins senior Jared Forman was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association Scholar All-America team.

Horse racing: M M G Stables' multiple Grade3 winner El Areeb is likely to take his next steps along the Triple Crown trail in the $750,000 Wood Memorial (Grade 2) on April 8 at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York. Laurel Park-based trainer Cal Lynch said the Wood and the $1 million Blue Grass (G2), also at 11/8 miles the same day at Keeneland, are the two races being considered for El Areeb. The Exchange Rate colt returned to the work tab Friday morning at Laurel for the first time since his third-place finish in the Gotham (G3) March 4.

Men's soccer: American midfielder Fabian Johnson will miss World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama because of a right hamstring injury. Sporting Kansas City's Graham Zusi (Maryland) was picked by coach Bruce Arena to replace Johnson on his 24-man roster.

Minor league hockey: Colby senior defenseman Jack Burton (St. Paul's) signed a five-game amateur tryout contract with the Indy Fuel of the East Coast Hockey League.

NHL: The Washington Capitals reassigned Jakub Vrana to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

NFL: The New York Giants re-signed quarterback Josh Johnson, who was with the Ravens during the 2016 offseason.

—From Sun staff and news services