Digest: Duke's John Danowski earns record 376th career men's lacrosse win

Sean Lowrie and Joey Manown each had three goals and the 13th-ranked Duke men's lacrosse team (6-2) earned a 13-6 win over Jacksonville (0-6) to give John Danowski his 376th career victory, becoming the NCAA's all-time winningest Division I lacrosse coach. Danowski broke the record of 375 wins set by Dom Starsia in 2016. Starsia coached at Virginia and Brown.

More men's college lacrosse: Ryan Hilburn scored three goals to lead No. 15 Boston University (7-0, 2-0 Patriot League) to an 18-7 victory over host Colgate (2-4, 1-2). ... David Symmes had three goals and two assists to lift No. 10 Army West Point to a 19-6 win over visiting New Jersey Institute of Technology (0-7).

Men's lacrosse postponements: To avoid the snowstorm expected to hit the East Coast on Monday night, No. 11 Towson postponed its home game against No. 17 Ohio State originally scheduled for tonight to Wednesday. A time will be determined this morning after a reevaluation of the snowfall. Anyone who purchased a ticket for today's game can transfer the ticket to another home game later this season by calling 1-855-TU-Tiger. ... Salisbury moved its game against Stevenson originally scheduled for today against to March 30 at 7 p.m.

Men's college lacrosse: Stevenson senior goalkeeper Ross Dinan was named the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III South Player of the Week and Hood sophomore attackman Grayson Zubradt was named South Offensive Player of the Week. ... Salisbury (5-0) remained No. 1 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III poll with 458 points, including 21 first-place votes. Rochester Institute of Technology (3-0) remained second (426 points, one first-place vote). Stevenson (1-1, 290 points) moved up from No. 11 to No. 6. ... Salisbury junior defender Kyle Tucker was named the Capital Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Women's college lacrosse: Maryland sophomore goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) was named Epoch/US Lacrosse's National Player of the Week. ... Delaware freshman midfielder Mia DeRuggiero (Sparrows Point) was selected Colonial Athletic Association Freshman of the Week.

Varsity girls basketball

St. Frances' Clouden named state's Gatorade Player of the Year

St. Frances junior guard Nia Clouden has been named the Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Probably best known this season for hitting the game-winning jump shot in overtime to beat National Christian Academy, Clouden averaged 12.8 points and four assists for the No. 1 Panthers, who finished 30-0 with the IAAM A Conference championship and the Bishop Walsh Girls Invitational Tournament championship. She scored 15 points in the 56-47 A Conference title game victory over McDonogh, including her 1,000th career point. An All-Metro first team selection last season, Clouden is being heavily recruited by many Division I programs. Blue Star Basketball Report rates her the No. 60 player nationally in this year's junior class. She is the third Baltimore-area player to win the Gatorade state player of the year award in 11 years. Annapolis Area Christian's Taylor Murray (2015) and Towson Catholic's Marah Strickland (2007) also won.

—Katherine Dunn

NBA: Washington Wizards guard John Wall was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Tennis: World Team Tennis co-founder Billie Jean King announced that she is selling her majority ownership in the 42-year-old league to Washington Kastles owner Mark Ein and San Diego Aviators owner Fred Luddy. King, 73, was a player-coach when WTT was originally founded in 1973. She will retain her minority stake in WTT and continue to serve as the majority owner of the Philadelphia Freedoms, one of the league's six franchises. Ein, who founded the Kastles in 2008, will become chairman of WTT in addition to his duties with his own team, while Ilana Kloss will remain WTT's chief executive and commissioner through the 2017 season.

—Scott Allen, The Washington Post

College baseball: Junior center fielder Zach Jancarski was honored was named Player of the Week and freshman right-handed pitcher Tyler Blohm (Archbishop Spalding) was named the Co-Freshman of the Week by the Big Ten. ...Salisbury senior Jeff Oster was picked CAC Pitcher of the Week.

Women's college basketball: Maryland senior center Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) and senior guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough were named to ESPNW All-America second team.Gettysburg junior forward Emily Gibbons (Severn) was named Centennial Conference Player of the Year and made the All-Centennial first team. Johns Hopkins sophomore guard Lillian Scott and Washington College senior guard Ali Grundy made the second team. McDaniel junior guard Jasmine Smith (Poly) received honorable mention. Hopkins' Nancy Funk was named Coach of the Year. ... St. Mary's senior center Nina Haller, York senior forward Sam Hruz (Mercy), Marymount junior guard Leah Hurst (St. Mary's) and Salisbury senior guard Lauren Rothfeld made the All-CAC first team. The second team included Frostburg State senior forward Kirsten Rayner. Frostburg State sophomore guard Victoria Diggs (Oakland Mills) was Rookie of the Year, and Frostburg's Carrie Saunders was "Billy Finney" Co-Coach of the Year with Christopher Newport's Bill Broderick.