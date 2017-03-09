Digest: No. 1 Terps top BC, 21-13, in women's lacrosse

Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge) and Caroline Wannen scored five goals each as No. 1 Maryland (5-0) won, 21-13, over visiting Boston College (6-3) in women's lacrosse Wednesday. The Terps went on a 13-6 run in the second half.

More state women's college lacrosse: Shayna Pirreca scored five goals to lead No. 3 Florida (4-1) to its fourth straight in, a 15-5 victory over host Loyola Maryland (0-5). Florida defenders Taylor Bresnahan (South River), Caroline Fitzgerald and Cara Trombetta each caused two turnovers. ... Nicole DeMase had five goals to help No. 18 Johns Hopkins (6-1) to a 12-8 win over visiting UMBC (4-3). The Blue Jays pulled away with an 8-4 run in the second half. Lauren McDonald (Catonsville) had a hat trick for the Retrievers.

National women's college lacrosse: Cynthia Del Core scored four goals to lead No. 6 Southern California (4-1) to a 15-4 victory over visiting Boston University (1-4). The Trojans opened with a 3-0 run. ... Abby Smucker (C. Milton Wright) and Madison Carter (South River) each had a hat trick to lead No. 5 Penn State (7-0) to a 12-9 victory over No. 12 James Madison (5-2). The host Nittany Lions opened with a 3-0 run and never trailed. ... Sisters Kylie and Taryn Ohlmiller combined to score 11 goals to lead No. 7 Stony Brook (5-0) to a 20-10 victory over host Yale (3-3). Junior attacker Kylie had six goals, and freshman attacker Taryn had five. ... Kristine Loscalzo scored the game-winner on a free position 46 seconds into overtime to lift No. 14 Virginia Tech (8-2) to an 11-10 win over host George Mason (1-2). The Patriots' Alexa McGovern (Century) tied the score with 54 seconds left in regulation and forced overtime. ... Blair Kessler (McDonogh) scored four goals to lead No. 16 Elon (6-1) to a 12-9 victory over visiting Vanderbilt (2-2). Rachel Ramirez made 13 saves for the Phoenix.

Men's college lacrosse: Loyola Maryland sophomore Pat Spencer was named United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Offensive Player of the Week after setting a Patriot League record for assists with nine Saturday.

Women's college basketball: Raven Bankston led all scorers with 30 points, but they weren't enough as Towson (12-18) fell, 77-66, to Hofstra (13-17) in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in Harrisonburg, Va. Bankston became the second player in program history with four games of 30 or more points in one season, joining Janet Flora (1980).

Men's college basketball: Former St. Frances player Eric Cobb, a 6-foot-9, 295-pound forward who played this past season at Chipola College in Florida, has committed to Connecticut, a source confirmed to The Hartford Courant on Tuesday night. He will have two years of eligibility. Cobb, of Jacksonville, Fla., played sparingly at South Carolina as a freshman. He was arrested, along with a teammate, on March 17 on charges stemming from a string of vandalism incidents involving a BB gun. He applied for the pretrial intervention program. Cobb was later charged in Lexington County with possession of marijuana and, according to The State newspaper of Columbia, S.C., paid a fine of $620. Cobb and South Carolina parted ways after the season and he went to Chipola, the same junior college attended by former St. Frances, Towson Catholic and UConn guard Sam Cassell Jr. Cobb averaged 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds there. He will be eligible to play for the Huskies next season after making his commitment on an official visit to UConn on Tuesday.

Redskins: After a fairly quiet Tuesday, Washington re-signed tight end Vernon Davis (Maryland) to a three-year, $15-million deal in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Davis announced the news via Snapchat, and a person with knowledge of the situation revealed the financial terms to The Washington Post. The Redskins had long hoped to re-sign Davis, 33, who last season revived his career after joining his hometown team. Davis had 44 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns and also served as a valuable run-blocker.

—Mike Jones and Master Tesfatsion,

The Washington Post

More NFL: The Detroit Lions have tendered defensive end Brandon Copeland (Gilman), who primarily played on special teams, had 11 tackles and forced a fumble last season. Copeland was with the Ravens during the 2013 offseason.