Digest: Towson women surge past Loyola Maryland in lacrosse

The 18th-ranked Towson women's lacrosse team used a 10-0 run that spanned both halves to earn a 15-8 win over No. 19 Loyola Maryland (0-2) on Sunday. Emily Gillingham scored a career-high five goals to lead the Tigers (3-2). Sabrina Tabasso had two goals for the Greyhounds.

More women's lacrosse: Kate Kinsella and Carly Miller combined for five goals, but host Mount St. Mary's fell, 13-10, to Longwood (3-2) in its season opener. ... Kerrigan Miller had four goals and one assist for a career-high five points to lead No. 3 Southern California (3-1) to an 18-3 win over Stetson (0-3). ... Grace Muller (McDonogh) scored the go-ahead goal with 1:29 remaining to lift No. 11 Notre Dame (6-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 12-11 win over No. 8 Duke (4-1, 0-1). ... Johnna Fusco and Carly Cox each scored four goals to lead No. 9 Colorado (4-0, 2-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) to an 18-5 victory over visiting UC Davis (1-3, 0-2).

Men's lacrosse: Colton McCaffrey scored two goals to help host and top-ranked Denver (4-0) to a 12-0 victory over Canisius (1-2) at the Pioneer Faceoff Classic. Pioneers coach Bill Tierney, a former Johns Hopkins assistant, earned his 100th career win with the Pioneers in 128 games, becoming the first coach in Division-I history to reach 100 career wins in under 140 career games at two schools after accomplishing the feat at Princeton. ... Mikey Wynne scored three goals to lift No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0) to a 16-5 victory over Michigan (4-1). ... Chris Walsch and Grant Gould each scored three goals to power Air Force (3-2) to a 16-5 win over Cleveland State in the Pioneer Faceoff Classic in Denver.

Women's basketball: Shay Burnett made a layup with 3.6 seconds left to lead visiting Elon (23-6, 15-2 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 67-65 win over Towson (12-16, 5-12). Senior guard Raven Bankston led the Tigers with 22 points in Towson's home finale.

Baseball: Sophomore Marty Costes (Archbishop Curley) had three hits and junior Zach Jancarski reached base four times, but visiting Maryland fell, 9-5, to No. 5 LSU in the series finale. The Terps (1-5) tied the Tigers (7-1) in hits with 11 apiece, but LSU took control of the game with a five-run third. Freshman right-hander Tyler Blohm (Archbishop Spalding) took the loss after giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits in 2 1/3 innings, including four walks.

Et cetera

Peruzzi, Vanzela lift Blast to 3-1 win over Ambush

Daniel Peruzzi had a goal and an assist and William Vanzela made 13 saves to lead the visiting Blast (13-6) to a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Ambush (1-19) in a Major Arena Soccer League game. After Lucas Almeida converted a penalty kick to cut the Ambush's deficit to 2-1 and St. Louis brought on an extra attacker in the fourth quarter, Nelson Santana added an empty-net goal to seal the victory. The Blast return home for the regular-season finale Sunday against the Harrisburg Heat.

More MASL: The Blast's first home playoff game, against the Heat in the Eastern Division finals, was moved to March 11 at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 and the potential mini-game immediately after will be played March 14 at 7:35 p.m in Harrisburg. For tickets, call 410-73-BLAST.

NHL: The Washington Capitals re-assigned forward Riley Barber and defenseman Aaron Ness to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

—From Sun staff and news services