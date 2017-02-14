Digest: Rambo leads No. 2 Maryland men's lacrosse over Saint Joseph's, 16-8

Matt Rambo started a 6-0 run that spanned both halves as No. 2 Maryland beat host Saint Joseph's, 16-8, in men's lacrosse Tuesday.

The Hawks (0-1) drew to 7-6 before Rambo scored the first two goals of the run with 7:22 and 6:30 left in the first half. He completed the hat trick with 13:09 left in the third quarter and added four assists to his totals.

Colin Heacock (Boys' Latin) and Jared Bernhardt also finished with three goals for the Terps (2-0).

Maryland goalie Dan Morris and Saint Joseph's T.J. Jones each had seven saves.

Et cetera

Ex-Orioles prospect Gamboa dealt to Texas

The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa, a former Orioles minor leaguer, from the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Gamboa goes to the Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. He was 0-2 with a 1.35 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Rays last season, the first major league action for the 32-year-old pitcher.

More baseball: The New York Mets sent former Orioles minor league infielder Ty Kelly outright to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... The San Francisco Giants agreed to a minor league contract with former Orioles right-hander David Hernandez.

NHL: The Washington Capitals on Monday announced several initiatives in support of the You Can Play Project, which is "dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity." Select players will use rainbow-colored "Pride Tape" on their sticks during practice at Kettler Capitals Iceplex on Feb. 23. Goalie Braden Holtby, a champion of the LGBTQ community who marched in last year's Capital Pride Parade, will wear an "equality-themed mask" during the game against Edmonton the following night. The rainbow-taped sticks and Holtby's mask, which features the You Can Play and Hockey is for Everyone logos, will be autographed by the participating players and sold via auction, with all of the proceeds benefiting You Can Play. ... The Capitals reassigned goalie Joe Cannata from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League to the South Carolina Stingrays of the East Coast Hockey League.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United general manager and vice president of operations Dave Kasper has been named a 2017 inductee of the Virginia-D.C. Soccer Hall of Fame and the Robert "Tick" Cloherty Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Men's college lacrosse: Maryland senior attackman Matt Rambo was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. ... Navy senior Brady Dove was named Faceoff Specialist of the Week and sophomore attackman Ryan Wade received Player of the Week honorable mention from the Patriot League.

Women's college lacrosse: Nikki Ortega had four goals and three assists and Samantha Lynch had four goals and an assist to lead No.10 Notre Dame (3-1) to a 21-9 victory over Marquette (0-3). ... Navy junior Jenna Collins (River Hill) was picked Patriot League Midfielder of the Week. ... Elon junior Alexis Zadjura (Marriotts Ridge) was named Defensive Player of the Week and Towson freshman defender Sami Chenoweth (Manchester Valley) Rookie of the Week by the Colonial Athletic Association. ... Penn State senior attacker Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) was selected Offensive Player of the Week and Maryland sophomore goalkeeper Megan Taylor (Glenelg) Defensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten. ... Salisbury was selected as the unanimous favorite to win its 15th straight Capital Athletic Conference title in a preseason coaches' poll. The Sea Gulls received eight first-place votes and 64 points. St. Mary's (42 points) was fifth and Frostburg State (22 points) sixth.

College track and field: Howard Community College named retired UMBC athletic director Charles Brown the director of the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division III outdoor national championships May 11-13.