Blaze coach Dave Huntley, former Hopkins lacrosse player, dies at 60 while coaching clinic

Atlanta Blaze coach Dave Huntley died while coaching a clinic Monday in Florida. The Towson resident was 60.

The Major League Lacrosse coach, a Toronto native, grew up playing box lacrosse but played field lacrosse at Johns Hopkins, where he won national championships in 1978 and 1979 and was a three-time All-American. He won the McLaughlin Award as the nation’s top midfielder during his senior season in 1979.

While he was in college, Huntley played for Team Canada and won a World Lacrosse Championship in 1979. He won another World Lacrosse Championship for Canada as a coach.

Huntley, a member of the United States Lacrosse Hall of Fame, National U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame and Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, also served as an assistant at Loyola College and as a longtime offensive coordinator at Calvert Hall.

Huntley’s coaching career began with the Philadelphia Wings of the indoor National Lacrosse League, and he coached in the NLL in various capacities with the Baltimore Thunder, Pittsburgh Crossefire, Washington Power and Colorado Mammoth.

In the MLL, Huntley was coach of the Toronto Nationals in 2009, winning the championship, and the Hamilton Nationals in 2010. He spent time, too, as an assistant with the Chesapeake Bayhawks. Huntley was named an assistant with the first-year Blaze in 2015 and became head coach the next season.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their two children, Kevin and Michelle. Kevin played at Calvert Hall and Hopkins, and was the MLL Rookie of the Year in 2008. He won national championships with the Blue Jays in 2005 and 2007.

Below are some tributes to Dave Huntley on Twitter.