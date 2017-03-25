Women's lacrosse roundup (March 25): No. 1 Maryland stays unbeaten

Top-ranked Maryland improved to 9-0 with a 16-11 win over host James Madison on Saturday in women's lacrosse.

The Dukes fell to 6-5.

Maryland had four players with a hat trick: Megan Whittle (McDonogh) , Kali Hartshorn, Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge) and Caroline Steele (Severn).

The Terps broke a 1-1 tie with a 4-0 run, during which Steele scored twice. Maryland led the rest of the way. James Madison scored the game's last three goals.

No. 15 Towson 10, Oregon 7: A second-half surge lifted the host Tigers (7-3) over the Ducks (6-4).

Towson used a 7-0 run in the second half to win its fourth straight.

The win was coach Sonia LaMonica's 80th, moving her past Missy Doherty for the most in program history.

Mount St. Mary's 23, Radford 13: Carly Miller (Marriotts Ridge) had a career-high 11 points on five goals and six assists to lead the host Mount (1-5) past the Highlanders (4-5).

Twenty-three goals were the most in a game for the Mountaineers since a 23-0 victory at Saint Francis in 2008.

Albany 19, UMBC 12: The host Great Danes (5-3, 1-0 America East) took a 15-2 lead in the first half and held off a late rally by the Retrievers (6-4, 0-1).

Sam Nolan (Fallston) had two goals and two assists for UMBC.

Loyola Maryland 16, Boston University 11: Cami Whitford (Severn) had four goals to lead the host Greyhounds (3-6, 2-0) in a come-from-behind win over the Terriers (3-5, 1-1).

Loyola trailed by five goals to start the second half but used a 13-3 run to win.

Navy 17, Holy Cross 6: The host Mids (6-3, 1-1 Patriot League) took an early lead and cruised past the Crusaders (5-5, 0-2).

Navy scored three goals in the first five minutes. The Mids doubled up Holy Cross 30-15 in shot attempts while posting a 16-7 advantage in draw controls.

Defensively, the Mids forced 21 turnovers.

Nation

No. 2 North Carolina 15, No. 19 Boston College 13: Sammy Jo Tracy started a 5-0 run in the second half to lead the host Tar Heels (9-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) past the Eagles (8-4, 1-3).

Molly Hendrick and Marie McCool had three goals each for North Carolina.

The Tar Heels trailed 8-7 before the run but held off Boston College, which scored the last three goals.

No. 3 Florida 15, No. 13 Denver 8: The host Gators (8-1, 2-0 Big East) scored the most goals against the Pioneers (7-2, 1-1) this season.

The victory extended their winning streak to eight games.

Denver was ranked seventh in the NCAA in only allowing 7.75 goals per game, with a season high of just 10.

Florida's Taylor Bresnahan (South River) tied her career high with four caused turnovers, which brought her career school record to 77, and goalie Haley Hicklen (Towson) made 12 saves. Hicklen has at least 10 saves and a .500 save percentage in four of the Gators' nine games.

No. 4 Colorado 19, Fresno State 6: Johnna Fusco scored five goals to lead the host Buffaloes (10-0, 3-0 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) past the Bulldogs (7-3, 0-2).

Colorado led 13-3 at halftime.

No. 6 Princeton 18, Dartmouth 8: Freshman Tess D'Orsi scored a game-high four goals and Kathryn Hallett had a hat trick to lead the host Tigers (6-1, 2--0 Ivy League) past the Big Green (4-3, 0-2).

Princeton opened with an 8-0 run and led 10-1 at the half. Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr) made 17 saves.

No. 7 Cornell 15, Yale 6: Joey Coffy and Amie Dickson each had a hat trick to lead the Big Red (6-1, 3-0 Ivy League) past the host Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2).

Cornell went on a 12-1 run in the second half.

No. 11 Penn 7, Brown 2: The Quakers (7-2, 1-1 Ivy League) took seven shots and scored seven goals to beat the host Bears (3-5, 0-3). Caroline Cummings had a game-high four goals for Penn.

Britt Brown made five saves in the second half for Penn.

No. 20 Virginia 18, Duke 5: The host Cavaliers (6-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 6-0 run in the first half to pull away from the Blue Devils (5-5, 0-4).