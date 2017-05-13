College lacrosse roundup (May 13): Albany holds off Tar Heels; Denver advances

Connor Fields and Bennett Drake had five points each in the first half to help eighth-seeded Albany beat visiting North Carolina, 15-12, in NCAA Division I men's lacrosse Saturday night.

Fields had one goal and four assists and Drake had five goals for the Great Danes (15-2).

The Tar Heels (8-8) were down 11 goals and went on a 9-1 rally in the second half that came up short. Chris Cloutier had five goals for Carolina.

Denver 17, Air Force 10: A trio of three-goal scores led the way for the fifth-seeded host Pioneers (12-3).

Maryland-transfer Connor Cannizzaro, Austin French and Max Planning each had a hat trick for Denver. Grant Gould had three goals for the Falcons (12-6).

Salisbury 25, Hampden-Sydney 12: The host Sea Gulls (19-1) went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter and cruised past the Tigers (16-6) in an NCAAA Division III third-round game.

Salisbury advances to face Cabrini in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

The Sea Gulls were led by Nathan Blondino (7 goals), Nick Garbarino (6 goals) and Brendan Bromwell (5 goals). Blondino has 122 points this season.

Rochester Institute of Technology 17, Stevenson 8: The host Tigers (18-2) used a 6-0 run to build an 8-3 lead in the first quarter and scored six goals in the fourth quarter to beat the Mustangs (14-6) in an NCAA Division III third-round game.

Chad Levick had a game-high five goals for RIT. Tyler Fuhrman, Kyle Karsian and Wade Korvin (Arundel) each scored twice for the Mustangs.

Women

Salisbury 19, Regis (Mass.) 2: Gabrielle Mongno (2 goals) started a 17-0 run 46 seconds into the game as the Sea Gulls (14-5) rolled past the Pride (15-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at Clinton, N.Y. Salisbury hosts Hamilton in today's second round at 1 p.m.

Regis scored back-to-back goals midway through the second half. Courtney Fegan (South River) finished with a game-high four goals and goalie Gianna Falcone (12-5) made a save for the Sea Gulls.