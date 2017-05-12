Ohlmiller sets points record in 21-6 Stony Brook win

Junior Kylie Ohlmiller broke the NCAA Division I single-season points record with a six-point afternoon and senior Dorrien Van Dyke had a career-high seven goals as eighth-seeded host Stony Brook won 21-6 over Bryant in the first round of the NCAA Division I tournament Friday.

With the win – the Seawolves' 14th-straight – Stony Brook improved to 19-1, while the Bulldogs finished their season at 13-5.

Ohlmiller had three goals and three assists to break former Maryland All-America Jen Adams' Division I single-season points record of 148 set in 2001. Ohlmiller now has 151 points on 73 goals and 78 assists in 2017.

Ohlmiller's record-setting point came on an assist to junior Samantha DiSalvo with 4:55 remaining in the first half.

The victory set a new program single-season wins mark with 19 on the year, surpassing the mark of 18 set in 2015.

Virginia 11, Elon 9: Maggie Jackson scored four goals and Avery Shoemaker had a hat trick to lead the Cavaliers (12-8) past the Phoenix (13-7) at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia advances to face second-seeded host North Carolina Sunday at 1 p.m. The Tar Heels won the last meeting between the two teams 21-11.

"It's always great to come in to a first-round game and get a win," Virginia coach Julie Myers said.

The Cavalier scored the first four goals and never trailed. Virginia led by as many as six. Elon cut the lead to two in the final 10 seconds.

Six players scored goals for the Cavs. Jacie Cooped led Elon with three goals.

Northwestern 15, Albany 7: Danita Stroup scored six goals to lead the Wildcats (11-9) past the Great Danes (12-6) at Stony Brook.

Northwestern led 8-3 at halftime and advances to face host Stony Brook 12 p.m. Sunday. The Wildcats have made it to the second round 14 seasons in a row.

Cornell 12, Notre Dame 7: The Big Red (13-5) went on a 6-0 run that spanned both halves to take control and beat the Fighting Irish (11-8) at Princeton, N.J.

Taylor Reed and Catherine Ellis each had a hat trick for Cornell, which faces fifth-seeded host Princeton 1 p.m. Sunday.

James Madison 12, Louisville 6: The Dukes (14-6) scored six goals per half and beat the Cardinals (11-8) at University Park, Pa.

Kristen Gaudian had a game-high four goals for James Madison and Hannah Koloski had a hat trick for Louisville.

James Madison advances to face fourth-seed Penn State 1 p.m. Sunday.

Southern California 13, Jacksonville 10: The Trojans (17-3) used a big first half to carry them past the Dolphins (14-6) at Gainesville, Fla.

Southern California led 10-3 at the half and will face third-seeded host Florida (17-2) on Sunday at noon.

Boston College 21, Canisius 9: Sam Apuzzo had three goals and four assists for 100 points on the season to lead the Eagles (14-6) past the Golden Griffins at Syracuse, N.Y.

Boston College advances to the second round and faces second-seeded host Syracuse Sunday at 3 p.m.

This is the second time in program history BC has won its opening game in the NCAA Tournament.

Massachusetts 12, Colorado 7: Hannah Burnett and Holly Turner each scored four goals to lead the Minutewomen (17-3) past the Buffaloes (16-4) at Philadelphia.

Massachusetts faces Navy in the second round on Sunday. The Minutewomen built on their one-goal halftime lead and outscored Colorado, 7-2, in the second half.