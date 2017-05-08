Lacrosse roundup (May 7): No. 17 Yale men top Brown, 10-9, for Ivy title

Matt Gaudet scored with 3:39 remaining to lift No. 17 Yale to a 10-9 victory over Brown in the Ivy League men's lacrosse championship game.

The Bulldogs (10-5) went up 5-2 in the first quarter but were held scoreless for the next 24 minutes as the Bears (10-6) took an 8-5 lead. Ben Reeves then scored the first of his game-high three goals with 7:23 left in the third quarter to start Yale's 5-1 run to end the game.

Dylan Molloy scored two goals on 10 shots for Brown. His last shot, with six seconds to play, hit the post.

Nation men

No. 6 Duke 18, No. 20 Boston University 8: Brad Smith scored four goals, and Justin Guterding added three goals and four assists to lead the Blue Devils (12-4) over the Terriers (12-5) in Bethpage, N.Y., in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Nation women

No. 4 Stony Brook 14, No. 17 Albany 12: Kylie Ohlmiller had six goals and one assist as the host Seawolves (18-1) beat the Great Danes (12-5) for their fifth consecutive America East tournament title.

Ohlmiller has 70 goals and 75 assists, and will enter the NCAA tournament three points back of Loyola Maryland coach Jen Adams' Division I single-season record of 148 set in 2001 at Maryland.

No. 9 Princeton 12, No. 11 Cornell 9: Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr) made 15 saves, an Ivy League tournament record, to lead the visiting Tigers (14-3) over the Big Red (12-5) in the championship game.

DeGarmo also had a tournament-record 27 saves, surpassing her own record of 20 set in 2015.

Olivia Hompe added seven goals and two assists for Princeton.

No. 20 James Madison 15, Elon 7: Hanna Haven had four goals and three assists to power the Dukes (13-6) over the Phoenix (13-6) in the Colonial Athletic Association championship game at Towson.

Bryant 16, Wagner 7: The defending-champion Seahawks (7-12) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but the Bulldogs (13-4) answered with a 5-0 run to capture the Northeast Conference championship.