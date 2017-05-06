Lacrosse roundup (May 6): Air Force men take down Richmond for Southern Conference title

Andrew Tien scored three goals and Brandon Jones had a game-high seven ground balls and one caused turnover to lead visiting Air Force over No. 16 Richmond, 9-6, in the Southern Conference men's lacrosse championship game.

With the victory, the Falcons (12-5) earned the league's automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

Tien, who scored the game-winning goal against the Spiders (12-4) in last year's championship game, had his third career hat trick.

Layne Collins scored three goals for Richmond.

No. 3 Syracuse 11, Colgate 9: The Orange (12-2) got goals from eight players — including goalie Evan Molloy — to beat the host Raiders (5-9) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

On the last play of the game, Molloy cleared the ball out of the Syracuse zone and it ended up in the back of the net for his first career goal.

No. 18 Army West Point 10, No. 4 Notre Dame 9, OT: David Symmes scored in overtime, his fourth goal of the game, to power the host Black Knights (12-4) over the Fighting Irish (8-5) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Brendan Gleason scored four goals and Mikey Wynne added three for Notre Dame.

No. 5 Albany 20, Binghamton 8: Justin Reh scored five goals and Connor Fields added three goals and six assists to lift the host Great Danes (15-2) over the Bearcats (11-5) in the America East Conference championship game.

Albany captured its eighth AEC tournament title and first since 2015 to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

Marquette 10, Providence 9: Ryan Schaffer scored three goals and the visiting Golden Eagles (8-7) beat the Friars (10-7) in the Big East championship game.

Grant Preisler had two goals and two assists for Providence, which scored two goals in the final two minutes to cut the deficit to one.

Bryant 5, Hobart 4: Frank Brown scored the only goal of the fourth quarter to lift the Bulldogs (10-7) over the host Statesmen (9-7) in the Northeast Conference championship game.

Stevenson 12, Albright 6: Kyle D'Onofrio (Fallston) scored three goals to lead the host Mustangs (13-5) over the Lions (9-7) in the Division III Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth championship game.

Nation women

No. 3 Florida 18, No. 16 Denver 12: Mollie Stevens had five goals and two assists to lead the Gators (17-2) over the Pioneers (14-4) in the Big East championship game at Villanova.

Julia Feiss (Bryn Mawr) scored five goals and Emily Conway added four to lead Denver.

State women

Messiah 15, Stevenson 4: Stephanie Athens had four goals and two assists to lead the host Falcons (15-2) over the Mustangs (10-8) in the MAC Commonwealth championship game.

Mallory Davila scored two goals for Stevenson, which was held to its lowest scoring output of the season.

Friday women

No. 15 Northwestern 12, No. 5 Penn State 11: Megan Kinna intercepted a pass in front of Penn State's cage and scored the go-ahead goal with less than a minute remaining to lift the Wildcats (10-8) over the Nittany Lions (15-3) in College Park in a game that was delayed over an hour by inclement weather.

Northwestern will face Maryland in the Big Ten championship game today at noon at the Terps' Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex.

Maggie Gallagher (C. Milton Wright) led Penn State with three goals.