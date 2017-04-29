College lacrosse roundup (April 29): Rutgers jolts Buckeyes, 12-11, for a stunner in Big Ten

Kieran Mullins completed his hat trick with 2:19 left in overtime as No. 13 Rutgers upset No. 4 Ohio State, 12-11, Saturday in men's lacrosse.

The host Scarlet Knights improved to 10-4, 2-3 Big Ten and the Buckeyes fell to 12-3, 3-2.

Ohio State's Tre LeClaire scored two unassisted goals over the closing six minutes to tie the score and force overtime.

No. 2 Denver 16, Marquette 8: Colton Jackson and Ethan Walker scored four goals each to lead the Big East regular-season champion Pioneers (11-2, 5-0 Big East) past the Golden Eagles (6-7, 2-3).

No. 6 Albany 16, Hartford 10: Kykle McClancy scored five goals to lead the host Great Danes (12-2, 6-0 America East) past the Hawks (6-8, 2-4).

Harvard 9, No. 11 Yale 8: Ryan Graff had the tying and -winning goals to lead the host Crimson (6-7, 2-4 Ivy League) past the Bulldogs (8-5, 5-1).

Cornell 18, No. 13 Princeton 17: Jake McCulloch (6 goals) scored the game-winner with 2:24 left as the host Big Red (5-8, 3-3 Ivy) upset the Tigers (9-5, 4-2).

No. 15 Villanova 15, Providence 7: Jack Curran had four goals to lead the visiting Wildcats (9-5, 4-1 Big East) past the Friars (9-6, 3-2).

No. 17 Richmond 13, Furman 4: JP Forester had four goals to lead the host Spiders (10-3, 5-1 Southern Conference) past the Paladins (7-6, 6-0).

Nation women

No. 2 Florida 15, Georgetown 3: The host Gators (15-2, 9-0) claimed their third straight Big East conference regular-season championship by beating the Hoyas (9-8, 7-2).

No. 4 Stony Brook 20, Massachusetts-Lowell 4: Taryn Ohlmiller had five goals to lead the host Seawolves (16-1, 6-0 America East) past the River Hawks (7-9, 1-5).

No. 9 Princeton 18, Columbia 11: Olivia Hompe had six goals to lead the host Tigers (12-3, 6-1 Ivy) past the Lions (7-8, 2-5) to claim their fourth straight league title.

No. 11 Cornell 13, Harvard 6: Renee Poullott made 15 saves to help the Big Red (11-4, 6-1) beat the Crimson (8-7, 4-3) and claim a share of the Ivy league title.

No. 17 Albany 21, Binghamton 10: Emma Powlin had three goals and five assists to help the Great Danes (10-4, 4-1 America East) beat the host Bearcats (6-10, 2-3).

State men

Salisbury 15, York 5: The host Sea Gulls (17-1) opened with an 11-0 run and cruised past the Spartans (16-3) in the Capital Athletic Conference championship.

Salisbury has won the conference title 20 times and secured an NCAA Division III playoff berth for a 29th time.

UMBC 10, Vermont 7: Ryan Frawley scored four goals and Max Maxwell had three goals to help the host Retrievers (6-7, 4-2 America East) beat the Catamounts (5-8, 1-5).

The win secured the second seed in the conference championship. UMBC will face third-seeded Binghamton in Thursday's semifinal at Albany.

Saint Joseph's 15, Mt. St. Mary's 11: Spencer Smith had a hat trick in a losing effort as the host Mount (4-10, 1-5 Northeast Conference) fell to the Hawks (5-9, 2-4).

Stevenson 14, Messiah 10: JT Thelen had five goals to help the visiting Mustangs (11-5, 8-0) beat the Falcons (9-5, 7-1) and claim the top seed in the Mid Atlantic Commonwealth Conference tournament.

State women

Loyola Maryland 20, Army West Point 10: Frankie Kamley had one goal and four assists and Hannah Powers had four goals and an assist to help the Greyhounds (10-7, 9-0) beat the host Black Knights (5-11, 1-7).

With the win, Loyola captured the regular-season conference title. The Greyhounds recorded their fourth straight undefeated season in conference play and 28th 10-win season.

Loyola will host the league semifinals.

Navy 24, Lafayettte 10: Jenna Collins (River Hill) had five goals to lead the visiting Mids (13-4, 8-1 Patriot League) past the Leopards (10-7, 5-4).