Women's lacrosse roundup (April 27): Steele's six goals lead Maryland past Northwestern

Caroline Steele (Severn) had six goals and an assist to help No. 1 Maryland beat No. 15 Northwestern, 18-9, Thursday night.

The visiting Terps (17-0, 6-0) claimed the regular-season championship in the Big Ten. The Wildcats fell to 9-8, 4-2.

After two ties early in the game, Maryland went on a 3-0 run for a 5-2 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half. The Terps led 9-4 at halftime.

Steele had four goals and an assist in the first half.

Johns Hopkins 17, Rutgers 9: Haley Schweizer scored a game-high five goals to help the host Blue Jays (11-5, 4-4 Big Ten) beat the Scarlet Knights (8-8, 2-4).

The win clinched a playoff spot in the Big Ten tournament.

Nation

No. 14 Virginia 13, No. 18 Louisville 12, OT: Kasey Behr scored with 5:13 left in overtime to lift the Cavaliers (10-7) over the Cardinals (11-6) in an Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinal at Richmond.

Kelly Reese (Severn) tied the game with 1:16 left on an assist from Posey Valis (McDonogh) to force overtime. Valis had four goals and Behr had three goals.

No. 3 North Carolina 18, Duke 6: The top-seeded Tar Heels (14-2) opened with a 5-0 run and were never threatened by the Blue Devils (8-9) in an ACC quarterfinal.

Carly Reed scored back-to-back goals during the opening 5-0 run and finished with a game-high four goals for Carolina. The Tar Heels led 13-3 at the break and will face No. 12 Boston College in today's semifinal at 5 p.m.

No. 10 Syracuse 20, Virginia Tech 13: Kristine Loscalzo scored a game-high five goals to help the Orange (14-5) beat the Hokies (11-8) in an ACC quarterfinal.

Syracuse used a 10-0 run in the second half to break the seventh and final tie of the game. The Orange scored 20 goals for the first time this season.

No. 12 Boston College 16, No. 13 Notre Dame 10: The Eagles (13-5) used a 5-0 run in the first half to take control and beat the Fighting Irish (11-7) in an ACC quarterfinal.

Boston College trailed 5-3 before taking a 7-5 lead with one second left in the first half.

Sam Apuzzo had five goals and Kenzie Kent had four goals for the Eagles.