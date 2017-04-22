National lacrosse roundup (April 22): Notre Dame men top North Carolina

Bryan Costabile (Mount Saint Joseph) scored the game-winner and Mikey Wynne (St. Paul's) scored a season-high five goals to lead No. 6 Notre Dame to a 14-13 victory over No. 17 North Carolina in men's lacrosse Saturday.

Costabile scored the winner, his second goal, with less than three minutes left in the game. The host Fighting Irish improved to 7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference and the Tar Heels fell to 6-7, 1-3.

Notre Dame led for most of the game, but North Carolina rallied with a 4-0 run that started with 24 seconds left in the third quarter and ended with 10:20 left in the game. The last time the Tar Heels led was 1-0 with 14:12 left in the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish answered with a 3-0 run for a 13-12 lead, but William Perry scored the tying goal for Carolina with 5:56 left.

No. 1 Syracuse 9, Binghamton 8: The host Orange (11-1) went on a 3-0 run in the second half and Evan Molloy (nine saves) made a timely save to protect the lead over the Bearcats (9-4).

Jordan Evans finished with a hat trick and Ben Williams (8-for-20) became Syracuse's all-time faceoff wins record holder with 626.

No. 3 Denver 12, No. 20 Providence 2: Ethan Walker set a single-game freshman school record with eight points on three goals and five assists as the host Pioneers (10-2, 4-0 Big East) beat the Friars (9-5, 3-1).

The victory secured the fourth consecutive regular-season conference title for Denver.

No. 4 Duke 11, Marquette 7: Justin Guterding scored three goals and Danny Fowler made 13 saves to help the visiting Blue Devils (11-3) beat the Golden Eagles (6-6).

No. 5 Albany 13, No. 11 Yale 12: Mitch Laffin capped a 5-0 run by scoring the game-winning goal with less than a minute to go as the host Great Danes (11-2) beat the Bulldogs (8-4). Albany secured the America East regular-season title prior to the win.

No. 10 Hofstra 15, Massachusetts 8: Josh Byrne had five goals and Dylan Alderman had four goals to lead the host Pride (11-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) past the Minutemen (5-7, 2-2).

The win clinches a playoff spot for Hofstra, who will face No. 15 Towson Saturday and determine home-field advantage in the conference tournament.

Hofstra, Towson and Drexel are all tied for first.

Air Force 9, No. 13 Richmond 7: After falling behind 2-0, the host Falcons (9-5, 5-1 Southern Conference) went on a 6-0 run and never trailed again. The Spiders fell to 10-3, 5-1.

No. 17 Princeton 12, Harvard 9: Gavin McBride scored a career-high seven goals to lead the Tigers (9-4, 4-1 Ivy League) past the visiting Crimson (5-7, 1-4).

No. 18 Villanova 18, St. John's 3: Jack Curran had a game-high eight goals to lead the host Wildcats (8-5, 3-1 Big East) past the Red Storm (1-12, 0-4).

Women

No. 2 Florida 15, Temple 5: Sammi Burgess (McDonogh) scored four goals to help the visiting Gators (14-2, 8-0 Big East) beat the Owls (13-3, 6-2).

Florida will face Georgetown next Saturday and with a win could claim sole possession of the regular-season conference title.

No. 4 North Carolina 19, Duke 7: Molly Hendrick scored a career-high seven goals to help the Tar Heels (13-2, 6-1 ACC) beat the host Blue Devils (8-8, 1-6).

Carolina claimed the regular season title by virtue of its win and No. 8 Syracuse's loss.

No. 7 Princeton 12, No. 11 Cornell 11, 2OT: Olivia Hompe drew the double team and fed Colby Chanenchuk, who scored the game-winner with 3:04 left in the second overtime as the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-1 Ivy League) beat the Big Red (10-4, 5-1).

Hompe scored the tying goal with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime.