Lacrosse roundup (April 18): Kniffin lifts Brown men over No. 20 Providence in 2OT

Jack Kniffin scored the game-winner on an assist from Dylan Molloy with 3:16 left in the second overtime as Brown won, 13-12, over No. 20 Providence in men's lacrosse Tuesday night.

The Bears improved to 6-5, and the Friars fell to 9-4. Providence's Sean Leahey tied the game at 12 with 53 seconds left in regulation.

Molloy had a hat trick and Austin Goltz had a game-high four goals for the Friars.

State men

Georgetown 11, Mount St. Mary's 9: The Hoyas (3-10) broke an early tie with a 3-0 run and the host Mount (4-8) never caught up.

Daniel Bucaro finished with four goals for Georgetown and Chris DiPretor had a hat trick for Mount St. Mary's, which has lost two straight.

Stevenson 18, Albright 8: JT Thelen scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Mustangs (10-3, 7-0 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth) past the Lions (6-6, 4-2).

Stevenson went on a 6-1 run in the fourth quarter.

State women

Mary Washington 16, Frostburg State 5: The visiting Bobcats (6-11) stayed with the Eagles (14-4) for a half, but a 10-0 run by Mary Washington in the second half secured a first-round victory in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament.

Frostburg State trailed 6-5 at halftime before the Eagles' Holly Hudson, who finished with three goals, started the run with 25:14 left in the game.

The Eagles will face Salisbury in Saturday's semifinal.

Christopher Newport 8, St. Mary's 7: The host Seahawks (9-9) used a midgame surge to take a lead, but failed to hold it and lost to the Captains (11-7) in the first round of the CAC tournament.

St. Mary's fell behinid 4-1 early in the game before going on a 6-0 run that spanned both halves. Lacey Brown's unassisted goal with 1:09 left in the first half tied the score at 4. Brown (Hereford) would score two more goals in the second half for a 7-4 St. Mary's lead.

But, Christopher Newport went on a 4-0 run, capped by the game-winner by Carly Wilson with 28 seconds left.

National women

No. 8 Syracuse 11, No. 11 Cornell 8: Devon Park had three goals to help the host Orange (12-4) beat the Big Red (10-3).

Syrause broke a 6-6 tie with a 4-0 run in the second half. Alie Jimerson scored twice during the run.