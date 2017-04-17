Lacrosse roundup (April 16): Connor Kelly leads No. 3 Terps men over No. 11 Rutgers in 3OT

Junior midfielder Connor Kelly scored in the third overtime Sunday night to give the No. 3 Maryland men's lacrosse team a 13-12 win over host No. 11 Rutgers and a spot in the Big Ten tournament.

Junior goalie Dan Morris made a career-high 16 saves for the Terps (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) and had key stops in regulation and the first two overtimes to give Kelly the chance for the game-winner, his third goal of the game. Junior goalie Max Edelmann finished with 15 saves to keep Rutgers (9-3, 1-2) in the game.

Senior midfielder Jeff George tied the game at 12 for the Scarlet Knights with 39 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime. Maryland led 12-10 with 11:03 to go after senior attackman Matt Rambo scored his second goal of the game.

The victory was the Terps' third over a ranked opponent in a span of nine days after beating then-No. 1 Penn State on April 8 and then-No. 5 Albany on April 12.

Rambo led all scorers with six points on two goals and four assists, while junior attackman Tim Rotanz added three goals for Maryland.

Women

Hofstra 17, No. 14 Towson 15: The host Pride (7-6, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) used a 6-0 run to take a 15-12 lead with 11:27 left for a victory over the Tigers (9-5, 2-2).

Carly Tellekamp scored six goals and Natalie Sulmonte added three for Towson, which was outscored 10-4 in the second half.

Alyssa Parrella scored six goals and Drew Shapiro had five for Hofstra.

No. 5 Colorado 17, San Diego State 5: Jonna Fusco scored four goals and Darby Kiernan and Katie Macleay each added three to lift the visiting Buffaloes (13-2, 5-1 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation) over the Aztecs (8-6, 2-4).

Colorado outshot San Diego State 41-12, which included a 31-12 mark on goal.