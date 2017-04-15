Men's lacrosse roundup (April 15): Boston University rallies past Loyola

James Burr scored from 5 yards out on the left side a little over a minute into overtime to lift host Boston University to a 12-11 victory over No. 19 Loyola Maryland in men's lacrosse Saturday.

The winner of Loyola's game at Army West Point on Friday will host the Patriot League semifinals and championship game.

The Greyhounds (7-5 overall, 5-2 Patriot League) trailed 3-0 after the game's first nine minutes, but they scored four straight goals and seven of the next eight to lead 7-4 on a goal by Jay Drapeau with 3:27 to play in the third quarter.

Boston University (10-3, 4-3), however, scored seven of the game's final 11 goals to claim the win and clinch a bid to the conference championships for the first time.

The Terriers took an 11-10 advantage when Michael Laviano cut to the goal and finished a pass from Jack Wilson from behind for a goal with 3:26 remaining in regulation, but Alex McGovern tied the game 1:15 later.

Pat Spencer saw McGovern draw a short-stick behind the crease, and he flipped a pass to his teammate that sent him on a top-side run.

McGovern finished with a 6-yard sidearm shot that went under the crossbar to tie the game at 2:11.

Loyola's Graham Savio, who during the game became the Patriot League's all-time leader in faceoffs won, gained possession for the Greyhounds on the ensuing draw, and Loyola ran significant time off the clock.

No. 16 Towson 10, Delaware 6: Brian Bolewicki (Calvert Hall) had two goals and two assists to help the Tigers (7-3, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) beat the host Blue Hens (7-6, 0-3).

Towson outscored Delaware 5-1 in the fourth quarter.

Wagner 9, Mount St. Mary's 6: The host Seahawks (6-7, 1-3 Northeast Conference) scored three goals over the final five minutes to beat the Mount (4-7, 0-2).

Andrew Streilein had a game-high four goals for Wagner. Jack Mangan had a hat trick for Mount St. Mary's.

Nation

No. 1 Syracuse 12, No. 17 North Carolina 11, OT: The visiting Orange (10-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) went on a 5-0 run to beat the Tar Heels (6-6, 1-2).

Syracuse trailed 11-7 with 12:49 left to play. Paolo Ciferri scored the tying goal with 1:19 left in regulation, and Sergio Slacido scored the game-winner with 2:42 left in overtime.

The win seals the regular-season conference championship and No. 1 seed in the tournament, Syracuse's eighth conference title in the past eight seasons, including both tournament and regular-season crowns.

Drexel 13, No. 2 Hofstra 12: The Dragons (5-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) went on a 7-1 run in the fourth quarter to overtake the Pride (10-1, 2-1).

Robert Frazee completed his hat trick to tie the score at 12 with 1:19 left, and Jacob O'Donnell scored the game-winner 17 seconds later.

Reid Bowering had five goals for Drexel.

No. 4 Denver 18, St. John's 12: Bill Tierney became the seventh Division I coach to reach 500 wins as the Pioneers (9-2, 3-0 Big East) beat the host Red Storm (1-11, 0-3).

The win secured a playoff spot for Denver, which got five goals and an assist from Maryland transfer Connor Cannizzaro.

No. 9 Ohio State 18, Michigan 7: Tre Leclaire had three goals and five assists to help the Buckeyes (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) beat the host Wolverines (8-4, 0-3).

No. 8 Duke 20, No. 18 Virginia 11: Jack Bruckner and Justin Guterding combined for 12 goals and six assists to lead the host Blue Devils (10-3, 3-1 ACC) past the Cavaliers (8-6, 0-4).

Duke has defeated Virginia in 17 of its past 18 meetings including 12 consecutive regular-season games.

The victory, combined with Syracuse's win over North Carolina, secures the No. 2 seed for the Blue Devils in the ACC tournament, which is set for April 28-30 in Durham, N.C.

No. 12 Richmond 13, Bellarmine 6: The host Spiders (10-2, 5-0 Southern Conference) won their second straight game, beating the host Knights (3-8, 2-3).

No. 14 Princeton 16, Dartmouth 6: Michael Sower had three goals to lead the Tigers (8-4, 3-1 Ivy League) past the host Big Green (2-9, 0-4).

Princeton went on an 8-1 run in the third quarter.