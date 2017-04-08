National lacrosse roundup (April 8): Notre Dame falls as Duke continues its hot streak

Jack Bruckner scored four goals and Danny Fowler made 10 saves to lead No. 10 Duke to an 11-8 home victory over No. 4 Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference men's lacrosse Saturday in front of an announced 3,257 at Koskinen Stadium.

The Blue Devils improved to 9-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference. The Fighting Irish fell to 5-3 and 1-2. Duke is 7-1 in the past eight games, including four Top 20 wins.

Thanks to a pair of goals by Bruckner, the Blue Devils took a 5-3 advantage at the end of the first quarter and maintained their two-goal cushion, 6-4, heading into halftime. Bruckner had three of Duke's six first-half goals, while rookies Kevin Quigley and Reilly Walsh had one apiece. Brad Smith had the lone goal for the Blue Devils in the second period to send Duke into halftime up 6-4.

"The first quarter was an emphasis all week," Blue Devils coach John Danowski said.

Duke went on a 4-1 run in the fourth quarter.

No. 3 Hofstra 11, Delaware 9: Josh Byrne had four goals and one assist and Jimmy Yanes had a hat trick and an assist as the Pride remained perfect at 10-0 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Hofstra is the last remaining undefeated team in Division I after No. 1 Penn State's 15-11 loss to No. 8 Maryland.

No. 6 Army West Point 11, Boston University 10: The host Black Knights (10-1, 6-0 Patriot League) scored four of the final five goals to beat the Terriers (9-3, 3-3).

AJ Barretto (St. Paul's) had eight saves for Army.

No. 13 Rutgers 14, Michigan 7: Freshman Kieran Mullins had a career-high eight goals, four in each half, and Connor Murphy had a hat trick to help the Scarlet Knights (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) beat the host Wolverines (8-3, 0-2).

Mullins' eight goals were the most in a game for Rutgers this season. The Scarlet Knights broke open a one-goal game with a 5-0 run in the second quarter.

No. 14 Richmond 12, Mercer 9: Tyler Shoults had a hat trick and the host Spiders (9-2, 4-0 Southern Conference) hung on to beat the Bears (4-6, 1-3).

Richmond used a 5-0 run in the second half to take the lead for good.

No. 15 Princeton 13, Stony Brook 11: Gavin McBride had his fourth straight game with five goals, a school record, to help the Tigers (7-3) beat the host Seawolves (5-5).

Neither team led by more than two goals.

No. 17 Yale 13, Dartmouth 6: The host Bulldogs (7-3, 4-0 Ivy League) extended their winning streak to six games by beating the Big Green (1-8, 0-3).

Ben Reeves and Matt Gaudet each had a hat trick, and Conor Mackie won 14 of 16 faceoffs for Yale.

No. 20 Binghamton 10, Hartford 9: The host Bearcats (9-1, 3-0 America East) have won nine straight.

Binghamton broke a 5-5 tie with a 3-0 run in the third quarter before trading goals with the Hawks in the fourth. Stephen Petrelli had three goals for the Bearcats.

Women

No. 2 North Carolina 15, No. 20 Louisville 11: Marie McCool set career highs of seven goals and eight points to help the visiting Tar Heels (12-1, 5-0 ACC) beat the Cardinals (10-5, 2-3).

Carolina has won nine straight and picked up its 18th straight victory against a conference opponent.

No. 3 Florida 19, Cincinnati 2: The host Gators (11-2, 5-0 Big East) opened with a 16-0 run and beat the Bearcats (5-8, 1-4).

Florida outshot Cincinnati 29-2 in the first half. Allie Pavinelli had a game-high four goals for the Gators.

No. 4 Stony Brook 20, Binghamton 4: The host Seawolves (11-1, 3-0 America East) set a season high in goals scored and beat the Bearcats (5-8, 1-1).

Samantha DiSalvo had four goals to lead 11 Stony Brook players who scored.

No. 6 Penn State 12, No. 17 Virginia 8: Cat Rainone had a career-high 14 saves and the host Nittany Lions (13-1) beat the Cavaliers (7-7).

Penn State, led by Kaite O'Donnell with four goals, has won six straight.

No. 7 Princeton 20, Harvard 5: Olivia Hompe scored five goals to lead the host Tigers (9-1, 3-0 Ivy League) past the Crimson (6-5, 3-1).

Princeton went on a 10-1 run in the second half.

No. 9 Penn 17, Dartmouth 6: Alex Condon scored four goals and the host Quakers (9-2, 2-1 Ivy League) beat the Big Green (5-5, 0-4).

No. 13 Denver 18, Marquette 12: Elizabeth Behrins scored a game-high five goals to lead the host Pioneers (10-2, 4-1 Big East) past the Golden Eagles (4-9, 2-3).

Denver led 8-4 at the half.

Duke 15, No. 14 Boston College 12: The visiting Blue Devils (7-6, 1-5 ACC) rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to beat the Eagles (10-5, 2-4).

Catherine Cordrey and Grace Fallon each had three goals for Duke.