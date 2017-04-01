National lacrosse roundup (April 1): Mariano, No. 4 Orange men top No. 1 Fighting Irish

Nick Mariano scored twice late in the game to break a tie and score the eventual game-winner as No. 4 Syracuse upset No. 1 Notre Dame, 11-10, in men's lacrosse Saturday.

The visiting Orange improved to 7-1 and 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and the Fighting Irish fell to 5-2, 1-1.

Notre Dame used a 3-0 run to tie the game at 9 with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Mariano scored the tiebreaker with 13:41 and the game-winner with 8:42 left to play.

Brendan Collins scored to bring the Fighting Irish within one with 6:49 left, but no closer.

Mariano finished with four goals and Nate Solomon had a hat trick.

Notre Dame leading scorers Ryder Garnsey, Sergio Perkovic and Mikey Wynne (St. Paul's) were held to a combined five points.

Evan Molloy (seven saves) made a save with under a minute to play to preserve the win for Syracuse.

No. 3 Hofstra 10, Fairfield 6: Jack Concannon made 16 saves and the Pride (9-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) held the host Stags (3-7, 0-1) scoreless in the second and third quarters.

Josh Byrne had two goals and three assists for Hofstra.

No. 6 Denver 20, Georgetown 11: Trevor Baptiste set a school record for career faceoff wins (736) and tied the single-game record (26) as the host Pioneers (7-2, 1-0 Big East) beat the Hoyas (2-8, 0-2).

Baptiste won 26 of 30 attempts to move to ninth in NCAA history in career faceoff wins.

Maryland transfer Connor Cannizzaro had a career-high nine points on four goals and five assists.

No. 7 Army West Point 11, Bucknell 10: Conor Glancy had a hat trick and the host Black Knights (9-1, 5-0 Patriot League) led the entire way over the Bison (4-6, 2-4).

Army opened with a 2-0 lead and led by as many as four goals in the third quarter. AJ Barretto (St. Paul's) made nine saves for the Black Knights.

No. 8 Albany 19, Stony Brook 11: The visiting Great Danes (8-1, 3-0 America East) went on an 8-0 run in the second quarter and beat the Seawolves (5-4, 1-2).

Connor Fields had four goals for Albany.

No. 14 Virginia 8, No. 11 Richmond 7: Freshman long pole Jared Conners scored the game-winning goal on an assist from Ryan Conrad (Loyola Blakefield) with 55.6 seconds left to lift the Cavaliers (6-4) over the host Spiders (8-2).

The win was Virginia's seventh one-goal game of the season and fourth in a row.

No. 17 Princeton 21, Brown 11: Gavin McBride and Michael Sowers combined to score 10 goals, five each, to lead the host Tigers (6-3, 2-1 Ivy League) past the Bears (4-4, 1-1).

Lehigh 10, No. 17 Boston University 6: The host Mountain Hawks (5-4, 3-3 Patriot League) went on a 6-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters and upset the Terriers (9-2, 3-2).

No. 20 Yale 14, Penn 12: The host Bulldogs (5-3, 3-0) are alone atop the Ivy League after winning their fourth straight.

Ben Reeves scored a career-high five goals to help Yale beat the Quakers (4-4, 1-2).

Women

No. 3 Florida 16, Vanderbilt 6: Mollie Stevens scored four goals to lead the host Gators (9-2, 3-0 Big East) past the Commodores (5-4, 2-1).

Florida opened with a 12-0 run in a game that was never in doubt.

No. 5 Penn State 16, Ohio State 12: Madison Carter (South River) scored five goals to lead the host Nittany Lions (12-1, 3-0 Big Ten) past the Buckeyes (6-8, 0-3).

No. 7 Cornell 12, Rutgers 9: The Big Red (7-1, 3-0 Ivy League) used a 4-0 run to pull away from the Scarlet Knights (7-5, 1-1) in the second half.

Amie Dickson and Sarah Phillips had three goals each for Cornell.

Louisville 13, No. 12 Virginia Tech 12, OT: Ashley Lynch assisted on the game-tying and game-winning goals as the Cardinals (10-4) upset the host Hokies (11-4).

Elise Kohl scored the game-tying goal with 1:05 left in regulation and Meghan Silverson had the game winner with 5:01 left in overtime.

No. 18 Boston College 17, No. 17 Virginia 10: Sam Apuzzo tied her career high with six goals to lead the host Eagles (10-4, 2-3 ACC) past the Cavaliers (7-5, 2-3) on a snowy day in Newton, Mass.

Boston College only allowed one goal in the final 22:04 while scoring seven.