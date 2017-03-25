Men's lacrosse roundup (March 25): No. 1 Rutgers stunned by Delaware

Host Delaware used an early run to take the lead and a late run to hold off top-ranked Rutgers as the Blue Hens won, 13-9, on Saturday.

The win marked the first over a No. 1 team in school history. Delaware (7-3) beat then-No. 2 Virginia in the first round of the 2007 NCAA tournament.

Rutgers (8-1) took a 1-0 lead before the Blue Hens went on a 7-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters. When the Scarlet Knights came within 9-8 early in the fourth, Delaware went on a 4-0 run to distance itself.

Steve DeLargy, Trumpet Ortlieb and Will Hirschmann had hat tricks for the Blue Hens. Kieran Mullins had a game-high four goals for Rutgers.

No. 2 Notre Dame 12, No. 4 Ohio State 7: Sergio Perkovic had a hat trick to lead the host Fighting Irish (5-1) past the Buckeyes (9-1).

Notre Dame has won 15 straight against Ohio State and is 33-9 in the all-time series. The win was the Irish's third over a previously undefeated team this season.

No. 3 Penn State 15, Cleveland State 8: Grant Ament and Mac O'Keefe scored four goals each to help the host Nittany Lions (9-0) beat the Vikings (3-7).

Penn State's 9-0 start is the best in program history. Ten consecutive wins in a season are the most by any Nittany Lions team.

No. 6 Syracuse 12, No. 11 Duke 11, OT: Trailing 11-9 with 61/2 minutes to go in regulation, the host Orange (6-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored three straight goals to beat the Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1).

Brendan Bomberry started the run with 6:23 left. Nick Mariano had the tying goal with 1:26 left in regulation, and Jamie Trimboli scored the game-winner with 3:20 left in overtime.

No. 7 Hofstra 9, St. John's 6: Josh Byrne had two assists in the first half and two goals in the second half to lead the host Pride (8-0) past the Red Storm (7-1).

Hofstra led5-3 at the half. Jack Concannon made five saves for the Pride.

No. 8 Army West Point 10, Colgate 8: The host Black Knights (8-1, 4-0 Patriot League) fought through six ties and five lead changes to capture their seventh straight win, beating the Raiders (3-6, 1-3).

Conor Glancey completed his hat trick with 2:30 left for a 9-8 Army lead. Mike Gunnar added an insurance goal for the Black Knights with 1:14 left.

AJ Barretto (St. Paul's) had 10 saves for Army.

No. 9 Albany 21, Massachusetts-Lowell 11: Connor Fields had a game-high nine points on eight goals and an assist to lead the host Great Danes (6-1, 2-0 America East) past the River Hawks (2-8, 0-2).

No. 12 Richmond 12, High Point 4: Teddy Hatfield had four goals and four assists to lead the Spiders (8-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) past the host Panthers (3-6, 1-1).

Richmond's defense limited its third straight opponent to six orgoals or fewer.

No. 19 Boston University 15, Lafayette 7: John MacLean had three goals to lead the host Terriers (9-1, 3-1 Patriot League) past the Leopards (1-7, 1-4).

No. 10 Maryland 15, No. 14 North Carolina 7: Matt Rambo had five points and recorded his 200th career point to lead the visiting Terps (5-2) past the Tar Heels (5-4).

Rambo reached 200 on his third point of the day, becoming just the fifth Terp in program history to reach that figure. Joe Walters (2003-2006) was the last Maryland player to reach 200 career points.

Bucknell 9, No. 18 Loyola Maryland 8, 2OT: Quinn Collison picked up a loose ball and fed Will Sands on the left side to score the double-overtime game-winner for the host Bison (3-5, 2-3 Patriot League).

Bucknell went on a 3-0 run in the fourth quarter for an 8-7 lead. Romar Dennis scored the tying goal for Loyola (5-4, 3-1) with 2:15 left in regulation to force overtime.

No. 20 Michigan 10, UMBC 7: Max Haldemann scored three goals, but the Retrievers (3-5) came up short against the host Wolverines (8-1).

Ruston Souder (Chesapeake-AA) made 13 saves for UMBC.

Robert Morris 11, Mount St.Mary's 10, OT: Ryan Smith scored the game-winner 47 seconds into overtime as the host Colonials (6-3, 2-0 Northeast Conference) beat the Mount (2-5, 1-1).

The Mount had a 10-9 lead with 7:50 left, but Robert Morris scored 10 seconds later. Chris DiPretoro had three goals for the Mountaineers.

Salisbury 18, Southern Virginia 1: Nathan Blondino had four goals and the visiting Sea Gulls (9-0, 3-0 Capital Athletic Conference) beat the Knights (4-5, 2-2).

Colin Reymann (Mount Saint Joseph) improved to 9-0 and made a save in the victory.