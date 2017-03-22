Lacrosse roundup (March 22): Powers lifts Loyola Md. women over Georgetown, 11-7

Sophomore Hannah Powers scored a career-high five goals and senior Amy Abdalla picked up a career-high six ground balls as host Loyola Maryland won, 11-7, over Georgetown in women’s lacrosse Wednesday night at Ridley Athletic Complex.

Powers added one assist to tie her career high for points with six, while senior Cami Whiteford (Severn) had two goals and three assists for five points. Junior Hannah Savage added two goals for Loyola (2-6), and redshirt junior Katrina Geiger and sophomore Taylor VanThof rounded out the scoring for the Greyhounds with one goal each.

For Georgetown (3-6), Taylor Gebhardt had three goals.

Behind four goals from Powers, the Greyhounds raced out to 6-0 halftime advantage, marking the first time since Loyola held Colgate to no second-half goals April 5, 1994, that the Greyhounds held an opponent scoreless through a half.

Loyola hosts Boston University on Saturday at 1 p.m. for its Friends of Jaclyn game.

No. 1 Maryland 11, No. 11 Penn 7: Jen Giles (Mount Hebron) started a first-half run to lead the host Terps (8-0) past the Quakers (6-2).

Jen Giles broke a tie at 2 by starting a 6-0 spurt with 11:16 left in the first half. Giles finished the run and completed her hat trick with 25:38 left in the game.

No. 17 Johns Hopkins 13, Vanderbilt 8: Shannon Fitzgerald had three goals to help the Blue Jays (8-2) beat the host Commodores (4-3).

Hopkins broke a 3-3 tie with a 4-0 run that finished the first-half scoring.

Julie Blaze (Bryn Mawr) and Melanie Becker had three goals each for Vanderbilt.

State men

Salisbury 25, Marymount 3: The host Sea Gulls (8-0, 3-0 Capital Athletic Conference) opened with an 18-0 run in a rout of the Saints.

Carson Kalama (Bel Air) had a game-high five goals, Adam Huber (Mount Hebron) had three goals and two assists, and Brendan Bromwell had a goal and four assists for Salisbury. Marymount fell to 2-8, 0-3.

Nation women

No. 20 Virginia 9, James Madison 6: Kasey Behr scored the go-ahead goal for a 5-4 lead with 32 seconds left in the first half and the visiting Cavaliers (5-4) never trailed the Dukes (6-4) again.

Besser Dyson and Kelly Reese (Severn) each had a hat trick for Virginia, which outshot James Madison 21-15.