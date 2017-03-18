Lacrosse roundup (March 18): No. 2 Notre Dame tops No. 12 Virginia in OT

Ryder Garnsey scored the game-winner with 1:26 left in overtime as No. 2 Notre Dame won, 11-10, over No. 12 Virginia on Saturday night.

Sergio Perkovic scored the tying goal with 4:47 left to play for the visiting Fighting Irish (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Mikey Wynne (St. Paul's) had a hat trick for Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers fell to 5-3 and 0-2.

No. 7 Hofstra 11, Providence 10: The visiting Friars (4-3) went on a 5-0 run in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short.

Josh Byrne had four goals and Jimmy Yanes had three goals for the Pride (6-0).

No. 8 Albany 17, Vermont 6: Connor Fields and Justin Reh each scored four goals to help the Great Danes (4-1, 1-0 America East) beat the host Catamounts (4-4, 0-1).

No. 9 North Carolina 17, Dartmouth 6: The host Tar Heels improved to 5-3 in a lightning-delayed game. The Big Green fell to 1-3.

No. 10 Army West Point 10, Holy Cross 4: Nate Jones had a hat trick to lead the Black Knights (7-1, 3-0 Patriot League) past the host Crusaders (2-5, 2-2).

AJ Barretto (St. Paul's) made 10 saves for Army.

No. 13 Duke 12, Georgetown 7: The Blue Devils (7-2) used tough defense to limit the host Hoyas (2-5) to two goals in the first half.

Justin Guterding had a game-high five goals for the Blue Devils. Jake Carraway (St. Mary's) had a hat trick for Georgetown.

No. 16 Princeton 17, No. 19 Penn 8: Gavin McBride and Michael Sowers each had five goals to lead the Tigers (3-3, 0-1 Ivy League) past the host Quakers (5-2, 1-0).

No. 19 Richmond 13, Jacksonville 6: Benny Pugh made 16 saves to anchor the defense as the visiting Spiders (7-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) beat the Dolphins (0-7, 0-1).

State

Mount St. Mary's 6, Bryant 5: Jack Mangan scored the game-winner off a feed from Brenden McCarthy with 1.8 seconds left to lift the host Mount (2-4, 1-0 Northeast Conference) over the Bulldogs (4-5, 0-1).

UMBC 12, Stony Brook 9: Billy Nolan (Arundel) scored a career-high five goals and the visiting Retrievers (3-4, 1-0 America East) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Seawolves (4-2, 0-1).

Salisbury 17, Mary Washington 5: The host Sea Gulls (7-0, 1-0 Capital Athletic Conference) overcame a slow start and beat the Eagles (3-5, 0-1).

York 11, Stevenson 8: A strong second-half carried the Spartans (8-1) over the host Mustangs (3-2) at the Mustang Classic.