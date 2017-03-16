College lacrosse roundup (March 15): No. 20 Towson women upset No. 10 Irish, 14-11

Natalie Sulmonte scored two of her game-high five goals in the first half to lead No. 20 Towson to a 14-11 upset over No. 10 Notre Dame in women's lacrosse Wednesday.

The host Tigers (5-3) took a 7-4 lead in the first half en route to the victory over the Fighting Irish (8-3).

Notre Dame opened the second half with a 4-0 run and the game was tied twice before Carly Tellekamp scored the go-ahead goal for Towson, 10-9, with 8:19 left to play. The Tigers led the rest of the way.

Towson's Angie Benson made seven of her eight saves in the first half. The win marked the second straight for the Tigers and their first against Notre Dame.

Casey Pearsall had a goal and six assists for the Fighting Irish.

Virginia 11, Loyola Maryland 7: Kelly Reese (Severn) had five goals and Sammy Mueller and Posey Valis (McDonogh) scored twice to lead the host Cavaliers (3-4) past the Greyhounds (0-6). Cami Whiteford (Severn) and Frankie Kamely had two goals each for Loyola.

Mt. St. Mary's at Binghamton, ppd.: The game between the Mount (0-4) and Bearcats (2-5) was postponed because of impending severe weather. The game was moved to April 1 at 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, N.Y.

Nation men

No. 5 Rutgers 16, No. 16 Princeton 11: The host Scarlet Knights (7-0) scored 10 goals in the first half and beat the Tigers (4-2).

Jules Heningburg had two goals and five assists, Kieran Mullins had four goals and Max Edelmann (CCBC-Essex) made 14 saves for Rutgers.

Michael Sowers had a hat trick for Princeton.

Nation women

No. 4 Colorado 18, Winthrop 6: The host Buffaloes (8-0) went on a 14-0 run and routed the Eagles (2-4). Colorado had four players with a hat trick: Katie Macleay (Annapolis), Cali Castagnola, Darby Kiernan and Blair Sisk.

Albany at No. 11 Cornell, ppd.: The game between the Big Red (4-1) and the Great Danes (3-3) was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will meet April 11 at 5 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y.

No. 15 Louisville 13, Coastal Carolina 6: The visiting Cardinals (8-2) opened each half with a 4-0 run to defeat the Chanticleers (3-2). Hannah Koloski finished with a game-high six goals for Louisville. Haley Alexander (C. Milton Wright) scored twice for Coastal Carolina.