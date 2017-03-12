National lacrosse roundup (March 11): Hofstra upsets North Carolina

Dylan Alderman and Josh Byrne each had a hat trick and Hofstra stayed perfect and upset No. 4 North Carolina, 11-9, in men's lacrosse Saturday.

The host Pride, who defeated the Tar Heels for the second consecutive year, improved to 5-0 this season while Carolina fell to 4-2.

Hofstra goalie Jack Concannon made 13 saves.

The Pride went on a 4-0 run late in the second half to break the seventh tie and take the lead for good.

No. 11 Virginia 19, Cornell 18, OT: Zed Williams scored his fourth goal in overtime to lift the Cavaliers (5-2) over the Big Red (0-4) in the Pacific Coast Shootout in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Cornell scored the tying goal with four seconds left in regulation. The Big Red led 9-5 at the half before giving up the lead with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

Michigan 13, No. 10 Penn 12: Brent Noseworthy and Ian King each had a hat trick and the host Wolverines (7-1) held off a rally by the Quakers (3-2) to win.

The victory was the first over a ranked opponent in school history. Kevin McGeary had a game-high five goals for Penn.

No. 20 Yale 11, Fairfield 10, 2OT: 2016 Tewaaraton Award finalist Ben Reeves scored the game-winner with 1:14 remaining in the second overtime to lift the host Bulldogs (2-3) over the Stags (2-4).

Fairfield overcame deficits of 5-0 and 8-2 to send the game into overtime.

No. 3 Penn State 15, Harvard 12: The Nittany Lions (7-0) tied their best start in program history with a win over the host Crimson (4-1).

The 7-0 start is the best in 25 years for the program, tying that of the 1992 team. Penn State has a chance to break the record at Friday's home game against Fairfield.

Mac O'Keefe and Matt Florence had three goals each for the Nittany Lions.

No. 6 Syracuse 9, St. John's 8: Nick Mariano had two goals and three assists during a 5-1 run by the visiting Orange (4-1) in the first quarter.

Syracuse was outscored 7-4 by the Red Storm (1-5) the rest of the way.

No. 13 Army West Point 6, Lehigh 4: The visiting Black Knights (5-1, 2-0 Patriot League) scored three goals in 37 seconds for a 4-3 lead and the defense held back the Mountain Hawks (3-3, 1-2).

The win was the fourth straight for Army. AJ Barretto (St. Paul's) tied a career-high with 12 saves for the Black Knights.

No. 15 Boston U. at Colgate, ppd: The game between the Terriers (6-0) and Raiders (2-3) was postponed because of frigid temperatures.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday at Colgate at 2 p.m.

No. 16 Ohio State 12, Cleveland State 4: Tre Leclaire had a hat trick to lead the Buckeyes (7-0) past the host Vikings (2-6). Ohio State's defense held Cleveland State to one goal in the first half.

Women

No. 10 Princeton 14, No. 9 Notre Dame 8: Olivia Hompe recorded her 200th career point in a five-point game (four goals, one assist) to lead the host Tigers (5-0) past the Fighting Irish (8-2).

Princeton is off to its best start since the 2008 season, when the Tigers began the year 10-0.

No. 2 North Carolina 21, Virginia 11: The host Tar Heels (6-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened the second half with an 8-0 run and overpowered the Cavaliers (2-4, 0-2).

Molly Hendrick finished with a game-high six goals for North Carolina.

No. 3 Florida 22, No. 7 Stony Brook 14: The host Gators (5-1) used a 9-0 run to build a 15-5 halftime lead that the Seawolves (5-1) couldn't overcome in the second half.

No. 11 Cornell 14, Columbia 11: Catherine Ellis had five goals to help the Big Red (4-1, 2-0 Ivy League) past the host Lions (3-2, 1-1).

Rutgers 12, No. 12 James Madison 9: Kristen Gaudien had a game-best four goals, but the host Dukes (5-3) fell to the Scarlet Knights (4-3).

No. 13 Penn 14, Georgetown 6: Alex Condon had four goals for the host Quakers (4-1) to help beat the Hoyas (2-5).