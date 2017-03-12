National lacrosse roundup (March 11): Hofstra upsets North Carolina

Dylan Alderman and Josh Byrne each had a hat trick and Hofstra stayed perfect and upset No. 4 North Carolina, 11-9, in men's lacrosse Saturday.
The host Pride, who defeated the Tar Heels for the second consecutive year, improved to 5-0 this season while Carolina fell to 4-2.
Hofstra goalie Jack Concannon made 13 saves.
The Pride went on a 4-0 run late in the second half to break the seventh tie and take the lead for good.
No. 11 Virginia 19, Cornell 18, OT: Zed Williams scored his fourth goal in overtime to lift the Cavaliers (5-2) over the Big Red (0-4) in the Pacific Coast Shootout in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Cornell scored the tying goal with four seconds left in regulation. The Big Red led 9-5 at the half before giving up the lead with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.
Michigan 13, No. 10 Penn 12: Brent Noseworthy and Ian King each had a hat trick and the host Wolverines (7-1) held off a rally by the Quakers (3-2) to win.
The victory was the first over a ranked opponent in school history. Kevin McGeary had a game-high five goals for Penn.
No. 20 Yale 11, Fairfield 10, 2OT: 2016 Tewaaraton Award finalist Ben Reeves scored the game-winner with 1:14 remaining in the second overtime to lift the host Bulldogs (2-3) over the Stags (2-4).
Fairfield overcame deficits of 5-0 and 8-2 to send the game into overtime.
No. 3 Penn State 15, Harvard 12: The Nittany Lions (7-0) tied their best start in program history with a win over the host Crimson (4-1).
The 7-0 start is the best in 25 years for the program, tying that of the 1992 team. Penn State has a chance to break the record at Friday's home game against Fairfield.
Mac O'Keefe and Matt Florence had three goals each for the Nittany Lions.
No. 6 Syracuse 9, St. John's 8: Nick Mariano had two goals and three assists during a 5-1 run by the visiting Orange (4-1) in the first quarter.
Syracuse was outscored 7-4 by the Red Storm (1-5) the rest of the way.
No. 13 Army West Point 6, Lehigh 4: The visiting Black Knights (5-1, 2-0 Patriot League) scored three goals in 37 seconds for a 4-3 lead and the defense held back the Mountain Hawks (3-3, 1-2).
The win was the fourth straight for Army. AJ Barretto (St. Paul's) tied a career-high with 12 saves for the Black Knights.
No. 15 Boston U. at Colgate, ppd: The game between the Terriers (6-0) and Raiders (2-3) was postponed because of frigid temperatures.
The game has been rescheduled for Monday at Colgate at 2 p.m.
No. 16 Ohio State 12, Cleveland State 4: Tre Leclaire had a hat trick to lead the Buckeyes (7-0) past the host Vikings (2-6). Ohio State's defense held Cleveland State to one goal in the first half.
Women
No. 10 Princeton 14, No. 9 Notre Dame 8: Olivia Hompe recorded her 200th career point in a five-point game (four goals, one assist) to lead the host Tigers (5-0) past the Fighting Irish (8-2).
Princeton is off to its best start since the 2008 season, when the Tigers began the year 10-0.
No. 2 North Carolina 21, Virginia 11: The host Tar Heels (6-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened the second half with an 8-0 run and overpowered the Cavaliers (2-4, 0-2).
Molly Hendrick finished with a game-high six goals for North Carolina.
No. 3 Florida 22, No. 7 Stony Brook 14: The host Gators (5-1) used a 9-0 run to build a 15-5 halftime lead that the Seawolves (5-1) couldn't overcome in the second half.
No. 11 Cornell 14, Columbia 11: Catherine Ellis had five goals to help the Big Red (4-1, 2-0 Ivy League) past the host Lions (3-2, 1-1).
Rutgers 12, No. 12 James Madison 9: Kristen Gaudien had a game-best four goals, but the host Dukes (5-3) fell to the Scarlet Knights (4-3).
No. 13 Penn 14, Georgetown 6: Alex Condon had four goals for the host Quakers (4-1) to help beat the Hoyas (2-5).
No. 14 Virginia Tech 15, Delaware 7: Kristine Loscalzo, Emma Harden and Tristan McGinley each had a hat trick to lead the Hokies (9-2) past the host Blue Hens (3-3).
Louisville 11, No. 15 Duke 8: Hannah Koloski and Meghan Siverson each had four goals to help the host Cardinals (7-2, 1-1 ACC) upset the Blue Devils (4-3, 0-3).
No. 17 Northwestern 18, Marquette 10: Christina Esposito had six goals to lead the host Wildcats (3-4) past the Golden Eagles (2-5).