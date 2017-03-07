Lacrosse roundup (March 7): Aponte helps No. 3 Penn State men hold off Furman, 12-10

Nick Aponte had a goal and four assists as host No. 3 Penn State (6-0) held off a rally by Furman (1-6) for a 12-10 victory.

The Nittany Lions took a 3-1 lead in the first quarter, and the Paladins' 4-1 rally in the fourth quarter came up short.

No. 10 Penn 11, Navy 9: Navy stayed with No. 10 Penn for three quarters, but a 3-0 run late in the game secured an 11-9 victory for the host Quakers (3-1) over the Midshipmen (2-4) in men's lacrosse Tuesday.

Colin Flounlacker had a game-high six points on four goals and two assists for Navy.

Flounlacker gave Navy its last lead, 9-8, with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

Penn answered with a 3-0 run. Tyler Dunn tied the score with 54 second left in the third quarter before Simon Mathias scored the go-ahead with 8:41 left and Adam Goldner had the insurance goal with 27 seconds left.

No. 19 Princeton 17, Quinnipiac 13: Freshman Austin Sims had six goals to lead the host Tigers (4-1) past the Bobcats (1-3).

Massachusetts 11, No. 20 Yale 9: The host Bulldogs (1-3) have lost three straight.

Tyler Bogart had four goals for the Minutemen (1-4).

Nation women

No. 9 Notre Dame 16, Ohio State 13: Savannah Buchanan (McDonogh) and Nikki Ortega each had a hat trick to lead the host Fighting Irish (8-1) past the Buckeyes (5-2).

No. 11 Cornell 13, Colgate 6: Amie Dickson had two goals and three assists to lead the host Big Red (3-1) past the Raiders (3-2).

No. 13 Penn 17, Lehigh 9: Freshman Erin Perry finished with six goals, four draw controls and five ground balls to help the host Quakers (4-1) beat the Mountain Hawks (2-2).

Penn had a wide advantage in both shots (35-21) and draw controls (18-9), and used a 9-0 run started midway through the first half to pull away.