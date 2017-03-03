Lacrosse roundup (March 3): No. 3 Johns Hopkins overwhelmed by unranked Princeton

Host Princeton scored 10 straight goals in a span covering the entire second quarter and the first five minutes of the third as the Tigers rolled to an 18-7 upset over No. 3 Johns Hopkins in men’s lacrosse on Friday.

The Tigers (3-1) led by 12 on three different occasions in the final 23 minutes of the game as they secured their largest margin of victory ever against the Blue Jays (4-1).

“Our goal was to play with more edge, some shots fell early and our confidence grew,” Princeton coach Matt Madalon said. “The defense used a systematic approach — sliding and supporting. We knew their tendencies and executed. The effort was gutty. We blocked about six shots and Tyler [Blaisdell] was outstanding between pipes. He was consistent and then stole a few.”

The Tigers led 3-2 at the end of the first quarter, but pushed the lead to 7-2 with four goals in a four-minute span midway through the second. Senior Gavin McBride capped the spree with back-to-back goals 26 seconds apart — the second of those was an extra-man strike.

The run was seven goals by halftime as Austin Sims, Riley Thompson and Charlie Durbin all scored in the final 4:51 of the half to make it 10-2 at the half. The Tigers were 7-for-17 shooting in the second quarter, while Hopkins missed on all 10 of its attempts.

Any hopes for a Blue Jays comeback were dashed in the first 3:14 of the second half as Sims scored his fifth of the game just 45 seconds into the third quarter and Adam Hardej and Durbin added goals 71 seconds apart before the second half was four minutes old to make it 13-2.

Sims had a game-high six goals for Princeton. Shack Stanwick (Boys’ Latin) had one goal and one assist for Hopkins.

Nation men

Detroit 13, Bellarmine 10: Freshman Seth Mendell tied his school’s single-game record with six goals to lead the Titans (2-4) past the Knights (1-3) at the Midwest Lacrosse Classic at Marquette.

No. 17 Ohio State 12, Marquette 6: Tre Leclaire had three goals and an assist to lead the Buckeyes (5-0) past the host Golden Eagles (1-2) at the Midwest Lacrosse Classic.

Nation women

No. 2 North Carolina 14, Albany 5: The Tar Heels (4-1) used a 12-0 run late in the first half to pull away from the Great Danes (2-3) in a game played in Sparks.

No. 4 Syracuse 5, No. 11 Northwestern 3: Devon Parker scored twice and the Orange (6-0) took a 4-0 lead at the half and held off a second-half rally by the Wildcats (2-3) in Hempstead, N.Y.

No. 9 Colorado 14, No. 14 Denver 3: Paige Soenksen made nine saves and Johnna Fusco had five goals and two assists to lead the host Buffaloes (5-0) past the Pioneers (5-1).

No. 15 James Madison 21, Longwood 1: Katie Kerrigan had three goals and four assists to lead the host Dukes (5-1) past the Lancers (3-3).

Quint Kessenich contributed to this article.