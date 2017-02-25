National lacrosse roundup (Feb. 25): Top 10 men's teams have tough day

Tyler Dunn completed his hat trick with 5:53 left to play as No. 20 Penn upset No. 7 Virginia, 11-10, Saturday.

Cavaliers’ Zed Williams had tied the score at 10-all with 8:48 left before Dunn’s game-winner.

Visiting Virginia was the third top 10 team to lose Saturday. Two unranked teams defeated top 10 teams. Army beat No. 6 Syracuse 14-13 and Stony Brook topped No.9 Brown, 25-17.

No. 1 Denver 19, Cleveland State 6: The host Pioneers improved to 3-0 by beating the Vikings (2-4) at their Faceoff Classic.

Air Force 15, Canisius 10: Chris Walsch (Gilman) had a hat trick and the Falcons (2-2) beat the Golden Griffins (1-1) at the Faceoff Classic in Denver.

Army 14, No. 6 Syracuse 13: David Symmes scored the unassisted game-winner with one second left as the Black Knights (3-1) upset the host Orange (2-1).

Stony Brook 25, No. 9 Brown 17: Corey Vanginhoven scored a game-high seven goals as the Seawolves (3-0) surprised the host Bears (1-1).

No. 10 Penn State 17, Villanova 12: The visiting Nittany Lions moved to 4-0 for the first time since 1992. The Wildcats fell to 0-3.

Mac O’Keefe had a game-high eight goals for Penn State. Jack Curran had four goals for Villanova.

No. 13 Albany 19, Drexel 8: Connor Fields had six goals to lead the Great Danes (1-1) past the host Dragons (0-2).

No. 14 Richmond 9, No. 20 Marquette 2: Ryan Lee had a hat trick and the host Spiders (4-0) beat the Golden Eagles (1-1).

Richmond’s defense did not give up a goal in the second half.

No. 15 Rutgers 8, Fairfield 3: The visiting Scarlet Knights (3-0) limited the Stags (1-2) to one goal in the first half and got a hat trick from Connor Murphy.

No. 18 Duke 16, Saint Joseph’s 3: Jack Bruckner had three goals to lead the host Blue Devils (3-2) past the Hawks (0-3).

No. 19 Ohio State 16, Jacksonville 8: Colin Chell (Boys’ Latin) had four goals to lead the host Buckeyes (4-0) past the Dolphins (0-4).

Nation women

No. 5 Syracuse 17, Massachusetts 8: Emily Hawryschuk had a hat trick and the host Orange (4-0) beat the Minutewomen (1-3).

No. 6 Penn State 9, No. 15 Cornell 8: Maggie Gallagher (C. Milton Wright) scored the eventual game-winner with 16:10 left in the game for a 9-7 lead and the Nittany Lions (5-0) held on to beat the Big Red (1-1).

No. 13 Princeton 17, Virginia 10: Olivia Hompe scored a game-high six goals to help the Tigers (2-0 ) beat the host Cavaliers (1-2).

No. 16 James Madison 15, High Point 4: Maddie McDaniels (Severn) had a hat trick to lead the host Dukes (4-1) past the Panthers (0-3).

No. 20 Virginia Tech 19, Old Dominion 6: Tristan McGinley had five goals to lead the host Hokies (5-1) past the Monarchs (2-1).