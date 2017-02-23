Lacrosse roundup (Feb. 23): No. 17 Hopkins women use second-half surge to beat No. 19 Loyola

Emily Kenul scored four goals to lead No. 17 Johns Hopkins past No. 19 Loyola Maryland, 12-8, on Wednesday.

With the game tied at 7, Kenul started a 5-0 run with 26:04 left in the game that allowed the visiting Blue Jays (3-0) to pull away from the host Greyhounds (0-1).

Cami Whiteford (Severn) and Frankie Kamely each scored three goals for Loyola.

No. 18 Towson 13, Georgetown 8: The visiting Tigers (2-2) opened with a 3-0 run and beat the host Hoyas (1-3).

Georgetown countered by scoring three of the next four goals, but Towson used a 6-0 run to get ahead. Natalie Sulmonte had a hat trick for Towson. Georgia Tunney (Notre Dame Prep) and Hannah Seibel each scored twice for the Hoyas.

UMBC 10, American 8: Lauren McDonald (Catonsville) scored twice over the final 15 minutes as the Retrievers (2-1) rallied to beat the host Eagles (0-3).

After trading goals, American went up 8-6 with 16:13 left in the game. UMBC closed the game on a 4-0 run to win its 13th straight over the Eagles.

Navy 17, Villanova 5: Sisters Jenna and Julia Collins, both of River Hill, combined for nine goals and six assists to lead the host Mids (2-1) past the Wildcats (0-3).

Jenna had six goals and an assist and Julia had three goals and five assists. Navy expanded a 3-0 lead into a 10-2 halftime advantage.

The Mids previously lost to No. 10 Duke, 20-12, on Feb. 12.

Nation

No. 6 Penn State 19, Duquesne 9: Freshman Maria Auth (North Harford) had her first hat trick to help the Nittany Lions (4-0) beat the host Dukes (0-1).

Penn State used a 10-2 run, including six straight goals, from 20:47 to 10:32 left in the first half to pull ahead.

Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) had five goals during the run, including three straight. Madison Carter (South River) finished with four goals.

No. 20 Virginia Tech 15, Liberty 2: Meagh Graham had four saves and the Hokies (4-1) held the host Flames (1-3) to one goal per half.