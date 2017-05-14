Lacrosse roundup (May 14): USC women stun No. 3 seed Florida in second round

Trailing 12-11 with 7:07 to play, visiting Southern California (18-3) scored the game's final four goals to upset No. 3 seed Florida (17-3) in the second round of the NCAA women's lacrosse tournament.

Six Trojans scored and each scored multiple goals. Cynthia Del Core led the way with four goals.

USC will play at Boston College in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Navy 23, UMass 11: Julia Collins (River Hill) tied the program record with eight goals and Mids advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history with victory over Massachusetts (17-4) in Philadelphia.

The Mids (17-4) will play at North Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kelly Larkin had three goals and a season-high six assists and Jenna Collins (River Hill) added two goals and a six assists for Navy.

Julia Collins tied Loren Generi (at Longwood, April 2, 2013, and vs. UC Davis, March 27, 2013) and Danielle Vivonetto (vs. Manhattan, March 18, 2010) for the most goals in a game in school history.

Th Mids, who led 12-7 at halftime, opened up the second half with six straight goals to build an 18-7 lead with 24:10 to play.

North Carolina 23, Virginia 12: Carly Reed scored six goals to lift the No. 2 seed Tar Heels (17-2) over the Cavaliers (12-9) in a second-round game.

Penn State 19, James Madison 14: Madison Carter (South River) had six goals and two assists to lead the No. 4 seed Nittany Lions (16-3) over the visiting Dukes (14-7) and advance to the quarterfinals.

Penn State will host No. 5 seed Princeton on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Princeton 11, Cornell 9: Elizabeth George scored two goals in the final four minutes to lift the host Tigers (15-3) over the Big Red (13-6) in a second-round game.

Stony Brook 13, Northwestern 9: Kylie Ohlmiller had two goals and four assists to help the No. 8 seed Seawolves (20-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (11-10) and advance to the quarterfinals.

Stony Brook will travel to No. 1 seed Maryland on Saturday at noon.

Boston College 21, Syracuse 10: Sam Apuzzo scored five goals and the visiting Eagles (15-6) upset the No. 6 seed Orange (15-7) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Salisbury 7, Hamilton 5: The host Sea Gulls ended the game on a 6-0 run to rally past the Continentals in an NCAA Division III second-round game.

Salisbury will face Ithaca in the third round on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Gettysburg, Pa.

Men

Notre Dame 15, Marquette 9: Brendan Gleason scored five goals to power the No. 4 seed Fighting Irish (9-5) over the Golden Eagles (8-8) in a first-round game.

Brendan Collins added a career-high four goals for Notre Dame, which will face No. 5 seed Denver on Saturday in Hempstead, N.Y., at 2:30 p.m.

John Wagner scored three goals to lead the Golden Eagles.

Syracuse 11, Yale 10: Stephen Rehfuss scored with 2:09 to go to lead the No. 2 seed Orange (13-2) over the visiting Bulldogs (10-6) in a first-round game.

Ben Reeves had a game-high four goals and added two assists for Yale.

Syracuse will face Towson on Saturday in Newark, Del., at noon.