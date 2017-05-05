Lacrosse roundup (May 5): Loyola women hold off Boston University to reach Patriot final

Sophomore midfielder Sabrina Tabasso was the difference-maker as the top-seeded Loyola Maryland women's lacrosse team outlasted visiting Boston University, 19-14, in a Patriot League semifinal Friday night.

Tabasso set a Patriot League tournament record with 18 draw controls and Loyola needed every possession she provided to avoid the upset.

Junior attack Frankie Kamely scored five goals and assisted on another for Loyola (11-7), which will try to secure its fourth consecutive championship on Sunday, against Navy, at Ridley Athletic Complex. Sophomore attack Hannah Powers and sophomore midfielder Lindsey Ehrhardt scored four goals apiece for the Greyhounds, who led 11-8 at halftime.

Junior midfielder Katrina Geiger had two goals and two assists for Loyola, which had a 24-11 advantage on draws. Senior attack Cami Whiteford (Severn) added two goals for the Greyhounds, who have won all 41 Patriot League games they have played since joining in 2014.

Elisabeth Jayne scored four goals for fourth-seeded Boston University (10-8), which got 12 saves from goalie Caroline Meegan (Dulaney).

"An extremely tough BU side that is very well-coached so we had our hands full for the entire 60 minutes," Loyola coach Jen Adams said. "I think some people stepped up that we haven't been seeing step up over the course of the season. To see them at tournament time take the load off some of the other players was incredible."

Navy 9, Lehigh 8: Meg O'Donnell scored four goals, including the game-winner with 3:21 to go, to lift the second-seeded Mids (14-4) over the Mountain Hawks (12-6) in a Patriot League semifinal.

UMBC vs. No. 17 Albany: Carolyn Jamison had four goals, but the Retrievers (11-6) fell to the Great Danes (12-4) in an America East semifinal in Stony Brook, N.Y.

Albany will face Stony Brook, a 20-3 winner over New Hampshire, in the championship game Sunday at noon.

Elon 10, No. 18 Towson 9, OT: Stephanie Asher scored in overtime to lift the visiting Phoenix (13-5) over the Tigers (12-6) in a Colonial Athletic Association semifinal.

Elon will face No. 20 James Madison, which beat Delaware in overtime, 11-10, in the championship game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Nation women

No. 4 Stony Brook 20, New Hampshire 3: Samantha Disalvo had four goals and four assists to help the host Seawolves (17-1) rout the Wildcats (3-14) in an America East semifinal.

No. 20 James Madison 11, Delaware 10, OT: Haley Warden scored in overtime to lift the Dukes (12-6) over the Blue Hens (9-8) in a CAA semifinal.

Trailing 10-6 with 10:50 to go, Delaware used a 4-0 run to send the game into overtime.

No. 9 Princeton 17, No. 7 Penn 8: Olivia Hompe had three goals and six assists as the Tigers (13-3) routed the Quakers (13-3) in an Ivy League semifinal in Ithaca, N.Y.

Princeton will face No. 11 Cornell in the championship game Sunday at 11 a.m.

No. 11 Cornell 16, Harvard 11: Sarah Phillips scored four goals to lead the Big Red (12-4) over the Crimson (8-8) in an Ivy League semifinal.

Nation men

Brown 17, No. 19 Princeton 15: Trailing 12-10 with 11:23 left, the Bears (10-5) used a 7-0 run to pull away and upset the Tigers (9-6) in an Ivy League semifinal in New Haven, Conn.

Stephen Hudak scored a career-high five goals and Dylan Molloy added four to lead Brown, which will face No. 17 Yale in the championship game Sunday at noon.

Michael Sowers led Princeton with four goals.

No. 17 Yale 13, Penn 12, 4OT: Joseph Sessa scored in the fourth overtime to lift the host Bulldogs (9-5) over the Quakers (7-6) in an Ivy League semifinal.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.