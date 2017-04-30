Lacrosse roundup (April 30): North Carolina men beat Notre Dame, 14-10, for ACC title

Chris Cloutier had three goals and two assists to lead No. 20 North Carolina (8-7) to a 14-10 win over No. 7 Notre Dame (8-4) in the Atlantic Coast Conference men's lacrosse championship game Sunday in Durham, N.C.

Nation men

No. 9 Penn State 17, Michigan 13: Nick Aponte had five goals and four assists to lift the host Nittany Lions (12-2, 3-2 Big Ten) over the Wolverines (8-6, 0-5).

State women

No. 20 Towson 18, Johns Hopkins 5: Carly Tellekamp and Kaitlyn Montalbanoto each scored five goals to lead the host Tigers (12-5) over the Blue Jays (11-6).

Samantha Brookhart had four assists to set the Towson single-season assists record with 47.

Central Connecticut 8, Mount St.Mary's 7: Marissa Soto scored four goals as the host Blue Devils (4-12, 3-4) eliminated the Mountaineers (4-11, 3-4) from postseason contention.

Nation women

No. 3 North Carolina 18, No. 10 Syracuse 11: Molly Hendrick tied her career high with seven goals to power the Tar Heels (16-2) over the Orange (15-6) in the ACC championship game in Richmond, Va.

No. 5 Penn State 17, Michigan 10: Katie O'Donnell scored five goals to lift the visiting Nittany Lions (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) over the Wolverines (5-12, 1-5).

No. 6 Southern California 16, No. 8 Colorado 11: Michaela Michael and Gabby McMahon each scored four goals to carry the Trojans (16-3) over the Buffaloes (16-3) in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship game in Los Angeles.

No. 7 Penn 18, Yale 7: Emily Rogers-Healion scored four goals to help the host Quakers (13-2, 6-1 Ivy League) beat the Bulldogs (7-9, 1-6) for their 10th Ivy League title in 11 years.