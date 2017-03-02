College lacrosse roundup (March 2): Kessler, Asher lead Elon women to upset of No. 19 Virginia Tech

Sloane Kessler (McDonogh) scored 1:10 into overtime to give visiting Elon (5-1) a 13-12 upset win against No. 19 Virginia Tech (6-2) on Wednesday.

The Hokies went on a 4-0 run over the final five minutes of regulation to force overtime with Kristine Loscalzo tying the score with four seconds left.

The victory is Elon's third all-time over a nationally ranked opponent and the second this season; last month, the Phoenix took down No. 13 Virginia in Charlottesville, 11-10.

Kessler finished Wednesday's game with two goals, two assists, a ground ball and a draw control.

Stephanie Asher (Glenelg) led Elon with five goals and an assist.

•Cece Finney (Roland Park) scored her second goal and the game-winner with 4:33 remaining in overtime as No. 18 Johns Hopkins earned an 11-10 victory against host Georgetown on Wednesday. The Hoyas' Taylor Gebhardt tied the score at 10 with 43 seconds left in regulation. The Blue Jays (4-1) trailed before taking a 6-5 lead with 30 seconds left in the first half. Georgetown (1-4) tied the score three times in the second half.

No. 12 Princeton 15, Loyola Maryland 14: Cami Whitford (Severn) scored her fifth goal to bring the Greyhounds (0-3) within one with 1:30 left, but the host Tigers (3-0) hung on.

Navy 16, George Washington 5: Morgan Young (Towson) and Meg O'Donnell (North Harford) each scored four goals and Jenna Collins (River Hill) had a hat trick as the visiting Mids (4-1) cruised past the Colonials (0-5). Navy has outscored its opponents 53-14 this season.

UMBC 16, Mount St. Mary's 7: Carolyn Jamison (Westminster) had five goals and an assist to lead the host Retrievers (4-1) past the Mount (0-2). The Mount's Sammie Knapp (Loch Raven) had three goals.

More women: Caroline Cummings had four goals to lead No. 13 Penn (3-0) to a 11-9 victory over host Rutgers (2-3). The Quakers took a 7-5 lead in the first half before trading goals in the second half. ... Meghan Siverson and Hannah Koloski each scored four goals to power No. 20 Louisville (6-1) to a 14-8 victory over visiting Cincinnati (1-3). The Cardinals led 12-4 at halftime.

Men: Bennett Drake had a game-high five goals and Justin Reh had four to lead No. 15 Albany (2-1) to a 17-8 victory over visiting Massachusetts (0-4). The Great Danes used a 7-1 run in the second quarter to pull away. ... Dox Aitken scored five goals to help No. 9 Virginia (4-1) win, 18-12, over visiting High Point (2-3). The Cavaliers went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter.