National lacrosse roundup (Feb. 18): Mariano caps rally for No. 6 Orange

Nick Mariano scored the game-winner with 1.6 seconds left to play to complete a comeback as No. 6 Syracuse beat No. 12 Albany, 10-9, in men's lacrosse Saturday.

The victory was the school's largest comeback since 2013. The host Orange (2-0) were held scoreless for the first 54 minutes and trailed 6-1 in the second quarter. The Great Danes fell to 0-1.

No. 1 Denver 14, No. 15 Duke 9: The host Pioneers (2-0) pulled away late from the Blue Devils (2-2).

Connor Cannizzaro led Duke with four goals and two assists.

No. 3 North Carolina 15, Lehigh 8: The host Tar Heels (3-0) ran off five goals midway through the first quarter and beat the Mountain Hawks (2-1).

Luke Goldstock scored five goals, one short of his career high. Freshman William Perry had his first career hat trick.

No. 4 Notre Dame 16, Georgetown 0: Ryder Garnsey had a career-high six goals to lead the Fighting Irish (1-0) past the Hoyas (0-2) at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Mikey Wynne (St. Paul's) had four goals for Notre Dame.

No. 7 Virginia 18, Drexel 14: Mike D'Amario scored a game-high seven goals to power the host Cavaliers (2-0) past the Dragons (0-1).

The seven goals by D'Amario were the most by a Cavalier since Matt White scored seven in the 2013 ACC tournament championship game.

No. 8 Yale 16, Villanova 11: Freshman Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) scored five goals in his college debut to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) past the host Wildcats (0-2).

No. 11 Penn State 20, Cornell 10: The host Nittany Lions (3-0) used a six-goal run that spanned both halves to leave the Big Red (0-1) behind.

Marist 10, No. 14 Air Force 4: J.D. Recor and Gannon Morrison each scored three goals as the Red Foxes (2-0) upset the host Falcons (1-2).

No. 18 Rutgers 12, Army West Point 10: The host Scarlet Knights (2-0) used a 4-0 run to take control and beat the Black Knights (1-1). Jules Heningburg had a hat trick for Rutgers.

No. 19 Ohio State 8, Massachusetts 7: Jeff Henrick scored the game-winner with 10:39 left and the Buckeyes (3-0) held on to beat the Minutemen (0-2).

Colin Chell (Boys' Latin) and Johnny Pearson each scored twice for Ohio State.

No. 20 Marquette 17, Jacksonville 1: Fourteen players scored to lead the Golden Eagles (1-0) past the host Dolphins (0-2).

Women

No. 3 USC 11, No. 9 Northwestern 10, OT: Kerrigan Miller scored the game-winner with 3:04 left in overtime as the host Trojans (2-0) beat the Wildcats (2-2).

Northwestern lost by the same score in overtime to No. 14 Colorado on Feb. 12.

No. 5 Syracuse 18, Canisius 6: Emily Hawryschuk had a hat trick to lead the host Orange (2-0) past the Golden Griffins (1-2).

No. 6 Penn State 18, Lehigh 9: Madison Carter (South River) had five goals to help the host Nittany Lions (3-0) beat the Mountain Hawks (0-1).

No. 7 Stony Brook 20, Bryant 5: Kylie Ohmiller scored seven goals to lead the host Seawolves (2-0) past the Bulldogs (0-1).

No. 8 Duke 12, No. 18 Stanford: 8 Maddie Crutchfield had five goals to lead the Blue Devils (4-0) past the Cardinal (1-2) at the Patriot Cup in Frisco.

No. 10 Notre Dame 12, Michigan 5: Samantha Giacolone made 12 saves and the Fighting Irish (4-1) beat the host Wolverines (0-1).

No. 11 Penn 9, Delaware 7: Caroline Cummings had a game-high five goals to lead the Quakers (1-0) past the host Blue Hens (1-1).

No. 12 Princeton 19, Temple 3: The host Tigers (1-0) opened with an 11-2 run over the Owls (2-1).

Virginia Tech 18, No. 13 Boston College 12: Tristan McGinley and Kristine Loscalzo scored four goals as the host Hokies (3-1) upset the Eagles (3-2).