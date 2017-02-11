Lacrosse roundup (Feb. 11): Monmouth men get first victory against a ranked opponent

The Monmouth men's lacrosse team outscored No. 16 Villanova 5-3 in the fourth quarter to win 12-10 Saturday in the season-opener for both teams at Villanova Stadium.

The victory gave the Hawks their first victory over a ranked opponent in program history.

The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead before Monmouth responded with four of the next five goals to tie the game at 4-4 midway through the second quarter. Monmouth faced a 6-on-4 man-down situation and killed off the penalties before senior Chris Daly scored the second of his two goals as part of a 3-0 run.

With the game tied at 7 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Hawks took their first lead when Tyler Keen completed his hat trick. The goal was the second of four consecutive goals for Monmouth as it secured the lead for good. Keen's fourth goal made it 10-7 with 6:20 to go, and the Hawks held off a late Villanova rally.

No. 1 North Carolina 7, Furman 3: Brian Balkam made 12 saves and allowed just one goal in the final three quarters to lead the visiting Tar Heels (2-0) past the Paladins (0-3).

Balkam, who came into the game with a career high of 13 saves, allowed a pair of goals in the first quarter, which ended in a 2-2 tie. Over the last three quarters, however, he made eight saves and allowed only one goal as North Carolina eventually pulled away for the win, outscoring the Furman 5-1 over the final three quarters.

No. 3 Denver 14, No. 17 Air Force 6: Connor Cannizzaro, a transfer from Maryland, scored four goals to lead the host Pioneers (1-0) past the Falcons (0-1).

No. 6 Syracuse 19, Siena 6: Nate Solomon and Brendan Bomberry each scored four goals to lead the host Orange (1-0) past the Saints (0-1).

Syracuse used a 4-0 run in the second quarter to build the lead.

No. 14 Penn State 21, Hobart 15: Four players scored four goals for the visiting Nittany Lions (2-0) in a win over the Statesmen (0-1).

Sophomores Nick Spillane, Kevin Hill and Grant Ament and freshman Mac O'Keefe all had four goals.

Hobart pulled to within 15-13 with 13 minutes left in the game before Penn State pushed the lead to 17-13 with 10:41 to go.

No. 19 Rutgers 16, St. John's 8: Jules Heningburg had four goals to lead the Scarlet Knights (1-0) past the Red Storm (0-1).

No. 20 Richmond 15, Fairfield 3: Teddy Hatfield and Ryan Lee each scored four goals to help the host Spiders (1-0) beat the Stags (0-1).

State men

Delaware 18, Mount St. Mary's 5: The visiting Blue Hens (1-1) used a 9-2 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Mount (0-1).

Jack Mangan had two goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary's. Trupert Ortlieb finished with a game-high six goals for Delaware.

Salisbury 9, Lynchburg 8: Carson Kalama (Bel Air) completed his hat trick with 5:14 left in the game for a 9-7 lead, and the Sea Gulls (2-0) held on to beat the host Hornets (0-1).

State women

- Jen Giles (Mount Hebron), Caroline Wannen and Kacie Longo (South River)each scored twice to lead No. 2 Maryland (1-0) to a 13-3 victory over host William & Mary (0-1) on Saturday. The Tribe scored with 20:01 left in the first half and not again until 3:46 remained in the game.

- Steph Lazo (St. Mary's) scored five goals to lead No. 7 Penn State (2-0) to a 13-11 victory over No. 19 Towson (0-1). The host Tigers, led by Samantha Brookhart (Mount Hebron) and Kaitlyn Montalbano each with two goals and an assist,opened the second half with a six-goal rally.

Nation women

- Abby Godfrey scored on a free-position shot with one second left as visiting Elon (2-0) earned an 11-10 upset over No. 13 Virginia (0-1). The win is the Phoenix's secondever over a nationally ranked team; Elon (2-0) beat No. 8 Duke last season, 7-6. Josh Hexter earned his 100th win as coach.

- Sammy Jo Tracy had four goals and Ela Hazar had two goals and four assists to lead No. 1 North Carolina (2-0) to a 13-10 victory over No. 3 Florida (0-1). The visiting Tar Heels led 6-3 at halftime.

- Michaela Michael had a hat trick to power No. 4 Southern California to 20-2 victory over visiting Saint Mary's in the season opener and Mountain Pacific West Sports Federation opener. The host Trojans led 14-1 at halftime.

- Riley Donahue had four goals and three assists to lead No. 6 Syracuse to an 18-8 victory over No. 17 Boston College in the season opener and Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Host Syracuse used a 9-2 run in the second half to pull away.

- Savannah Buchanan (McDonogh) had nine draw controls to tie the single-game school record and No. 8 Notre Dame (2-1) won, 24-9, over Detroit Mercy (0-1). Cortney Fortunato and Samantha Lynch scored six goals and Jessi Masinko had five goals for the host Fighting Irish. Notre Dame went on a 16-2 run in the second half.