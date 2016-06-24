Brendan Mundorf's 7-goal game not enough for Bayhawks in 17-14 loss to Cannons

Brendan Mundorf (UMBC, Mount Saint Joseph) scored a game-high seven goals, but the Chesapeake Bayhawks fell, 17-14, to the host Boston Cannons in Major League Lacrosse on Thursday.

The Bayhawks fell to 4-4, and the Cannons improved to 5-5.

Rookie Myles Jones had a goal and three assists in his first game for Chesapeake, which traded for the No. 1 overall draft pick last week. Josh Hawkins (Loyola Maryland) had a hat trick to lead the Cannons in scoring.

Boston opened the game with a 3-0 run and led 5-2 after the first quarter. Justin Turri scored with 11:27 left, followed by Joe Nardella and Kevin Buchanan, for a 3-0 lead. Mundorf got the Bayhawks' first goal on an assist from Jones with 8:55 left. Boston scored two more before Mundorf added another with 3:12 left.

The Cannons outscored the Bayhawks 4-3 in the second quarter for a 9-5 halftime lead. Boston had four or more goals in each quarter and was outscored only in the third quarter, 6-4. The Cannons outshot the Bayhawks 36-28.

Chesapeake used a 5-0 run in the third quarter to close the deficit to 13-11, but the Bayhawks were outscored 4-3 in the fourth.

Joe Walters (Maryland) had two goals and four assists for Chesapeake, which has lost three of its past four games.