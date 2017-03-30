Women's lacrosse roundup (March 30): Hopkins loses in overtime to Northwestern

Christina Esposito scored the game-winner 59 seconds into overtime as No. 19 Northwestern won, 10-9, against No. 20 Johns Hopkins in women’s lacrosse Thursday night.

The Blue Jays fell to 8-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. The host Wildcats improved to 6-5 and 2-0.

Hopkins’ Shannon Fitzgerald scored her fourth goal for a 9-8 lead with 3:19 left before Northwestern’s Shelia Nesselbush scored as time expired to force overtime.

UC Davis 8, Mount St. Mary’s 5: Melissa Kellan had a natural hat trick to start a 4-0 run in the second quarter and the visiting Aggies (5-6) beat the Mount (1-6).

UC Davis’ Grace Richards (John Carroll) made seven saves.

Sammie Knapp (Loch Raven) and Taylor Carhart (Manchester Valley) each scored twice for the Mount.