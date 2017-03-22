Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week (March 23)

Player of the Week

Amie Dickson, Cornell

Greenwich, Conn., senior, midfielder

Dickson led a balanced attack as the Big Red upset then-No. 5 USC, 11-10, on Sunday for the first win by an Ivy League program over the Trojans. She had a goal, four assists and five draw controls in the game. Her final assist came on Cornell’s 10th goal, giving the Big Red a 10-6 lead midway through the second half. In the first half, she netted Cornell’s second goal and assisted on three straight Cornell goals to build a 6-3 lead. Dickson leads her team in scoring with eight goals and 16 assists. She’s also tied for the lead with 14 draw controls as the Big Red improved to 5-1 and jumped from No. 11 to No. 7 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse poll.

Game of the week

NO. 3 FLORIDA (7-1) @ NO. 1 MARYLAND (8-0)

Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Outlook: The Terps have already beaten two top-four teams — defending national champion North Carolina, which was No. 1 at the time, and Syracuse, which was No. 4. Now, they take aim at a third in a battle of two of the top three scoring offenses in Division I.

The Gators come to College Park scoring 16.88 goals per game. After Wednesday night’s 11-7 win over Penn, the Terps are averaging 15.88. The teams have met only the past two years, with Maryland winning both games by a 10-goal margin.

Both teams have balanced offenses. The Terps have seven players with 10 or more goals while the Gators have five. The Terps, however, have the stingier defense, thanks in large part to goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg), who started Wednesday after sitting out Saturday’s win over No. 17 Johns Hopkins with a minor injury.