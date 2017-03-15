Women's lacrosse national player and upcoming game of the week (March 15)

Player of the Week

Megan Taylor, Maryland- Glenelg, sophomore, goalie

The Glenelg graduate made a career-high 18 saves in the No. 1 Terps’ 17-7 victory over then-No. 4 Syracuse on Saturday in College Park. Last year’s Big Ten Goaltender of the Year made the difference in a game in which the Terps only outshot the Orange, 32-31, and won the draw battle, 14-12. She had five saves, including two against free-position shots, as well as two caused turnovers and two of her three ground balls as the Terps ran up a 9-2 lead in the first 25 minutes. Taylor has a .573 save percentage, fifth best in Division I, and an 8.20 goals-against average, 10th in Division I.

______________

Game to Watch

No. 8 Penn State (7-1) at No. 7 Princeton (5-0)

Tuesday, 2 p.m.

Outlook: Coming off a 14-8 win over then-No. 9 Notre Dame, Princeton is one of the fast-rising teams in Division I this season after starting at No. 13. Penn State also got off to a hot start — 7-0 before falling 16-11 to another soaring team, No. 4 Colorado. This matchup pits a Penn State offense averaging 14.25 goals per game against a Tigers defense allowing only 8.4. Goalie Ellie DeGarmo (Bryn Mawr) has played every minute for the Tigers and owns a .576 save percentage. The Nittany Lions count four Baltimore-area players among their top scorers, led by Steph Lazo (St. Mary’s) with 22 goals and 20 assists and Madison Carter (South River) with 28 goals and three assists. Penn State won last year’s meeting, 14-10.

______________

Digit of the Week

11

Single-game record for draw controls in the Colonial Athletic Association tied by Towson’s Natalie Sulmonte in the Tigers’ 22-5 win over Stetson